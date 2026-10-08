2027: Obi doesn’t need governors to win South-South — IHIF

By Emmanuel Iheaka

OWERRI — The Igbo Heroes and Icons Foundation (IHIF) has said the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, does not need the backing of state governors to secure support in the South-South geopolitical zone in the 2027 election.

Leader of the foundation, Hon. Chinedu Nsofor, stated this while reacting to comments attributed to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, on Obi’s political strength and reliance on popular support rather than political heavyweights.

Nsofor said the key question ahead of the 2027 election should not be whether Obi has access to government machinery, but whether a candidate can build broad national support based on character, competence, record of service and the confidence of ordinary citizens.

He said the election should not be reduced to a contest between political establishments or ethnic calculations, but should give Nigerians an opportunity to assess the records, programmes and governing philosophies of the various candidates.

The foundation also rejected the assumption that political support could be automatically determined by government structures or financial resources.

“Rivers State has an electorate capable of making its own political judgment, and voters will assess competing candidates according to their own interests and experiences,” the group said.

IHIF argued that the 2023 presidential election demonstrated that a significant grassroots movement could emerge around a candidate outside the traditional political power structure.

The foundation said its advocacy for an Igbo presidency was not intended to exclude any region, religion or ethnic group, but was based on what it described as equity, justice and fairness.

It noted that different Nigerian communities had historically sought and received support from other regions in their quests for the presidency.

The group called for a national conversation involving the North, South-West, North-Central, South-South and South-East on whether the presidency should continue to rotate among the country’s major geopolitical constituencies.

It also urged political leaders to focus their campaigns and programmes on rebuilding the economy, reducing poverty, improving education and healthcare, addressing insecurity and ensuring responsible management of public resources.