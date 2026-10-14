2027: NRMG urges Nigerians to protect country’s reputation

Chairman, NRMG, Chief Yomi Badejo-Okusanya

•As Chairman counsels against electoral violence

By Tunde Oso

As Nigeria prepares for the forthcoming general elections, the Nigeria Reputation Management Group (NRMG) has called on political leaders, businesses, institutions and citizens to protect the country’s reputation by promoting credible leadership, public accountability and peaceful democratic competition, warning that electoral violence and political intolerance could undermine national unity and international confidence.

Chairman of the NRMG, Chief Yomi Badejo-Okusanya, urged Nigerians to take collective responsibility for shaping the country’s reputation, stressing that national image must be built on credible actions, ethical conduct and public trust rather than image-building campaigns.

Badejo-Okusanya, who made the call in a statement marking Nigeria Reputation Day 2026, themed “Own the Narrative: Shaping Nigeria’s Reputation Together,” noted that while Nigeria possesses significant strengths, including the ingenuity of its people, entrepreneurial spirit, cultural influence and resilience, challenges affecting public trust, investor confidence and international perceptions continue to test the country’s reputation.

“Reputation is earned through conduct, sustained by credibility and strengthened by trust,” he said, emphasising that every institution, organisation and individual has a role to play in determining how Nigeria is perceived locally and internationally.

The NRMG chairman highlighted the importance of the forthcoming general elections, noting that the conduct of the electoral process would significantly influence Nigeria’s standing both at home and abroad.

“Let us be clear: Nigeria is bigger than any individual, political party or personal ambition,” he declared, adding that no political interest should take precedence over the country’s peace, unity and future.

The NRMG is a private-sector initiative of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR).