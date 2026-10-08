2027: Nigerians will reject your one-month fuel bribe — ADC campaign

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The African Democratic Congress Presidential Campaign Council (ADC-PCC) has described the Federal Government’s 30-day reduction in petrol prices at NNPC filling stations as a desperate attempt to bribe Nigerians ahead of the 2027 elections.

The council was reacting to the announcement by the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Taiwo Oyedele, that Nigerians would enjoy reduced petrol prices at NNPC stations for 30 days.

In a statement by its Director of Media and Publicity, Kola Ologbondiyan, the council said the move exposed the government’s failure to protect Nigerians from the hardship triggered by its economic policies.

“After over three years of subjecting Nigerians to excruciating pain through the reckless removal of fuel subsidy, the collapse of the naira and suffocating economic policies, the Tinubu administration now thinks it can bribe Nigerians with 30 days of cheaper fuel.

“Nigerians will reject your one-month bribe,” Ologbondiyan said.

Questioning what would happen after the temporary price reduction, Ologbondiyan said the measure was a political gimmick rather than economic policy.

“What happens after 30 days? Will Nigerians return to buying petrol at over N1,400 per litre?” he asked.

“This is not governance; this is deceit. It is a negotiated bribe designed to be reviewed monthly to suit the government’s political calendar,” he said.

The council commended its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, for challenging the removal of fuel subsidy without adequate social protection, saying the latest development had vindicated his position.

“Atiku was right all along. This half-hearted 30-day gimmick is proof that the government has finally acknowledged the truth, although it has done so too late and in a deceitful manner,” Ologbondiyan said.

He said the government’s ability to reduce fuel costs, even temporarily, raised questions about why Nigerians had endured high prices for more than 800 days.

“If the government can reduce the burden of fuel costs for 30 days, with priority given to public transport operators, why did it allow Nigerians to suffer for more than 800 days?” Ologbondiyan asked.

“This proves that the government has always had the capacity to make life easier for Nigerians but chose not to do so and only remembers the suffering masses when elections are around the corner,” he said.

Ologbondiyan said Nigerians would not trade their future for temporary relief from the hardship they had endured.

“No one-month palliative can buy the conscience of Nigerians,” he said.

“Nigerians are not for sale. You cannot buy their future with 30 days of cheaper fuel,” Ologbondiyan said.

“They have seen through this fraud. They know the difference between genuine governance and a one-month electoral bribe. They have resolved to vote out hardship and hunger in 2027,” he said.