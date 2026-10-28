2027: Kwankwaso joins TikTok, promises daily life content

Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso

By Adegboyega Adeleye

The vice-presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has joined TikTok, promising followers authentic information, latest updates and exclusive content about his daily life as he prepares for the 2027 general election alongside presidential candidate Peter Obi.

Kwankwaso announced his arrival on the social media platform in a post on his X handle on Wednesday, urging Nigerians to follow his account and engage with his videos.

“I am on TikTok! I encourage you all to follow me there for authentic information, the latest updates, and exclusive contents directly related to my daily life.

“Nigeria will be OK. — RMK,” he wrote.

In a video attached to the post, the former Kano State governor also welcomed users to his account and encouraged them to follow and share his content.

“Hello TikTokers, welcome to our TikTok account. Turn on your notifications, follow us, share our video, thank you, and God bless you,” he said.

Kwankwaso’s move comes as the NDC steps up preparations for the 2027 presidential election, in which he is expected to run alongside Obi on the party’s ticket.

The two opposition figures formally joined the NDC in May after leaving the African Democratic Congress (ADC), following consultations over their political future and the party’s zoning arrangement.

Obi was subsequently ratified as the NDC’s presidential candidate at its national convention on May 30, with Kwankwaso named as his running mate. The ticket brings together Obi’s political support base and Kwankwaso’s Kwankwasiyya movement, which has a strong presence in Kano and other parts of the North.

The party recently unveiled its National Campaign Council ahead of the 2027 election, with its National Leader, Senator Henry Seriake Dickson, named chairman and Obi appointed co-chairman. Kwankwaso was named co-vice-chairman, while Ibrahim Hussain Abdulkarim was appointed Director-General of the campaign council.

The campaign council is expected to coordinate the party’s nationwide campaign activities and mobilisation ahead of the election.