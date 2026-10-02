2027: Keyamo exposes opposition’s ‘propaganda stunt’

Festus Keyamo

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, SAN, has accused the opposition of staging poster-destruction videos as a “propaganda stunt” to discredit the ruling party ahead of the 2027 general election.

In a post on his X handle, Keyamo shared a video of a man he described as “a sponsored thug of the opposition, tearing down posters of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, and brandishing a weapon.

He said the incident was not spontaneous. “It is planned as a propaganda stunt because someone deliberately set a camera to record and circulate it,” he said, adding that “similar, planned stunts are happening in some parts of the country.”

According to the minister, the aim is to create a false impression of public anger. “The interpretation and spin given to these incidents is that the President has been ‘rejected’ by ‘angry’ Nigerians. Meanwhile, this is just one voter amongst 93,469,008 registered voters in Nigeria,” he said.

Keyamo also accused sections of the media of double standards. “No condemnation, but subtle praise by paid blogs and journalists,” he said.

He contrasted the video with an incident in Lagos State the previous week. “Now, flip the script. Last week, two or three persons were seen (without any weapon) using the President’s posters to cover that of an opposition party in Lagos State (not excusable too),” he said.

He alleged that the coverage was very different. “Some prominent morning programmes on TV and paid blogs went to town to brand the guys ‘thugs of the ruling party’ and amplified the videos to high heavens, shouting ‘intimidation’ and ‘democracy’ in danger,” Keyamo said.

The minister stressed that he was not urging retaliation. “This is not a call on the teeming APC supporters to retaliate in any form, but this should prick the conscience of all men of goodwill,” he said.

He said the opposition’s strategy was plain. “The script and propaganda tactics of the opposition is clear: make the ruling party look so bad and unelectable as a basis of rejecting their apparent defeat come January 16, 2027.”

Keyamo urged the international community to take notice. “The world should take note of what is happening in Nigeria by a defeated, disorganised, disoriented and confused opposition.

“Despite these shenanigans, they all lost woefully in bye-elections held in 5 regions of the country. That same defeat awaits them on January 16, 2027”, he stated.