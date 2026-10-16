2027: Kaduna, Oyo, Rivers among 12 states Tinubu may attend APC rallies

President Tinubu

By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress APC has proposed that President Bola Tinubu lead its campaign rallies in 12 states, starting with the first rally in Kaduna on Saturday, October 24, 2026, and ending with a major closing rally in Lagos on Saturday, January 9, 2027.

The president had, during the inauguration of the campaign council, declared that he won’t be in some of the states for the campaign.

The plan is contained in the party’s “Nationwide Campaign Rally Schedule 2026-2027”, which lists rally venues from October 2026 to January 2027.

The document seen on its Facebook page on Friday morning is still subject to possible changes.

Kaduna State, in the Northwest, is the first venue on the list. Lagos State, in the South-West, is the last, and the schedule describes the Lagos event as the “Major Closing Rally”.

Both are marked “President Visibility”, a tag which, according to the schedule, “indicates states where the President is expected to attend the rally.”

Apart from Kaduna and Lagos, the president is expected at rallies in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, on Saturday, November 7, 2026, and Jos, Plateau State, on Saturday, November 14, 2026.

He is also expected in Ibadan, Oyo State, on Saturday, November 21, 2026, and Maiduguri, Borno State, on Wednesday, November 25, 2026.

The schedule further places him in Enugu, Enugu State, on Saturday, November 28, 2026, and Bauchi, Bauchi State, on Sunday, November 29, 2026.

In December, the President is expected in Sokoto, Sokoto State, on Friday, December 4, 2026; Asaba, Delta State, on Saturday, December 12, 2026; and Kano, Kano State, on Thursday, December 17, 2026.

His last stop before the Lagos finale is Yola, Adamawa State, on Monday, January 4, 2027.

The 12 venues are spread across all six geopolitical zones. The North-West has Kaduna, Sokoto and Kano, while the North-East has Maiduguri, Bauchi and Yola. The South-West has Ibadan and Lagos, the South-South has Port Harcourt and Asaba, the South-East has Enugu, and the North-Central has Jos.

The schedule says it covers “36 states and the Federal Capital Territory”, but it lists 36 venues, which include Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory, on Monday, December 21, 2026. Anambra State does not appear on the list.

The rest of the rallies, without the President’s tag, begin with Calabar, Cross River State, on Monday, November 2, 2026, and run through Owerri, Imo State, on Wednesday, December 30, 2026.

The party noted that the schedule is provisional.

“This is a proposed schedule and is subject to official confirmation,” it said.