2027: INEC seeks inclusive polls, sensitises PWDs, Electoral Officers in Benue 

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Benue State has held a sensitisation workshop for Persons With Disabilities (PWDs), Electoral Officers (EOs) and Disability Desk Officers, targeting improved accessibility, effective deployment of assistive devices and inclusive participation in the 2027 general elections.

The workshop, organised by the commission ahead of the elections, was designed to strengthen stakeholders’ understanding of disability inclusion, electoral rights and interventions aimed at ensuring that eligible voters with disabilities can participate fully in the electoral process.

Speaking at the event, the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Benue State, Mallam Aminu Idris, said INEC was committed to engaging stakeholders to ensure the conduct of free, fair and credible elections, stressing that inclusivity was equally essential to achieving that objective.

The REC said, “it is not just to have free, fair and credible elections. It is to have inclusive elections. If you leave a chunk of your population out, you cannot be talking about free, fair and credible elections.”

He added that INEC had a dedicated department responsible for inclusivity and addressing the concerns of disadvantaged groups to ensure everyone had the opportunity to participate in the electoral process.

He explained that the commission identifies voters with disabilities during registration to enable it determine the needs of different polling units and deploy appropriate materials and assistance noting that “the objective is to ensure that eligible voters who have registered and obtained their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) did not encounter unnecessary difficulties while voting.”

On the participation of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), the REC disclosed that INEC had conducted registration exercises at IDP locations in collaboration with non-governmental organisations interested in encouraging voter registration. He said “our officials visited the locations on two consecutive days to register eligible voters to ensure that they exercise their franchise during the election.”

Addressing concerns over the collection of PVCs, Idris said “cards belonging to those who registered during the first phase of the Continuous Voter Registration exercise, conducted between August and December 2025, are available for collection at the local government level.” He added that cards for those who registered in 2026 would be ready subsequently before the elections.

In his goodwill message, the Benue State Director of the National Orientation Agency (NOA), Comrade Mark Dewua, commended INEC for the initiative, saying “inclusive electoral participation is essential to strengthening democracy.”

He urged for “accessible polling units, effective communication of electoral information, appropriate deployment of assistive devices and respectful treatment of voters with disabilities.”

Dewua, who reaffirmed NOA’s commitment to collaborating with INEC on voter education and public enlightenment, urged political parties, civil society organisations, security agencies and the media to “work together to remove barriers to electoral participation.” He also encouraged PWDs to obtain their PVCs, verify their registration details and participate peacefully in the forthcoming elections.

Similarly, the Chairman of the Joint National Association of Persons With Disabilities (JONAPWD), Benue State, Onah Adeyi, described the workshop as groundbreaking, noting that it provided an opportunity for PWDs to engage directly with INEC officials on issues affecting their participation in elections.

Adeyi, who disclosed that “PWDs in the state have over 3,000 PVCs, and I am optimistic that the figure would increase following the ongoing collection exercise.”

He urged INEC to consider qualified persons with disabilities for appointment as electoral officers, provide appropriate assistive devices for different disability groups and ensure that PWDs exercised their constitutional rights to vote and participate in the electoral process.

Speaking on the objectives of the workshop, INEC Benue State Disability Desk Officer, Mnena Akuma, said “it is designed to strengthen stakeholders’ understanding of disability inclusion, accessibility and the effective deployment of the commission’s interventions throughout the electoral cycle.”

She cited Section 54 of the Electoral Act, 2026, the Discrimination Against Persons With Disabilities (Prohibition) Act, 2018, and INEC’s framework on access and participation of PWDs as key instruments underpinning the initiative.

Akuma listed the objectives of the workshop to include improving understanding of barriers confronting PWDs, strengthening the capacity of electoral officers to deploy assistive materials, promoting inclusive voter education and mobilising voters across disability groups.

She identified the Braille Ballot Guide for visually impaired voters, EC30 written instruction posters for deaf voters, magnifying glasses for persons with visual impairment and albinism, and voter education materials in accessible formats as some of the interventions.

She added that the workshop would strengthen collaboration between INEC, JONAPWD, Organisations of Persons with Disabilities and cluster heads, while generating practical recommendations to improve accessibility, compliance and inclusive participation ahead of the 2027 general elections.