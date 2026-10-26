2027: INEC puts preliminary voters’ register online, publishes final document Dec. 15

INEC chairman Joash Amupitan

By Omeiza Ajayi

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has made the Preliminary Register of Voters for the 2027 General Election available on its online platform, following concerns raised by some stakeholders and in preparation for the certification and publication of the Final Register of Voters on December 15.

The register can now be accessed at https://display.inecnigeria.org. It is the same list that was earlier displayed at Registration Areas nationwide.

National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee at INEC, Mohammed Kudu Haruna, said in a statement on Monday that the Commission “has taken note of the concerns expressed by Nigerians and other stakeholders regarding the desirability of making the Register accessible through its online platform in addition to the physical display already conducted.”

“Accordingly, and in furtherance of its commitment to transparency, accessibility and public confidence in the electoral process, the Commission has decided to make available on its online platform https://display.inecnigeria.org the same Preliminary Register of Voters earlier displayed at the Registration Areas,” he said.

Haruna recalled that the physical display was held in accordance with Section 19 of the Electoral Act, 2026, from 9th to 15th October, 2026.

According to him, the exercise provided “registered voters the opportunity to inspect their particulars and submit claims and objections as prescribed by law.”

He said the online publication does not replace the exercise already carried out. “This additional measure complements the physical display already undertaken and is intended to facilitate wider public access to the Register,” he said.

The Commission said it is still processing the claims and objections that arose from the display.

“Meanwhile, the Commission continues to process claims and objections arising from the exercise in accordance with the Electoral Act, 2026, preparatory to the certification and publication of the Final Register of Voters on 15th December 2026.

“The Commission appreciates the continued interest and constructive engagement of Nigerians and stakeholders and reiterates its commitment to transparency, accountability and the faithful implementation of the Electoral Act, 2026 in delivering credible elections,” he said.