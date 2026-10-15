2027: INEC debunks report on voter register display in Lagos

INEC Chair, Joash Amupitan

By Olayinka Ajayi

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Lagos State has debunked a media report alleging that the register of voters was not displayed at some registration centres in Alimosho and Shomolu Local Government Areas of the state.

The commission, in a statement by its Head of Voter Education and Publicity, Esther Emeh, said the display of the register was conducted across all 245 Registration Areas (wards) in Lagos, including those in Alimosho and Shomolu.

Reacting to a report by Arise TV, Emeh described the allegation as false and urged the public to disregard it.

“The news alleging that the display of the Register of Voters did not take place at some Registration Area centres in Alimosho and Shomolu Local Government Areas is false,” she said.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the display of the Register of Voters was conducted across all 245 Registration Areas (Wards) in Lagos State, including all Registration Areas in Alimosho and Shomolu Local Government Areas.”

The commission urged residents to obtain accurate information through its official communication channels.

It also called on media organisations and practitioners to verify information with credible and authoritative sources before publication.

“Responsible journalism and accurate reporting are essential to preventing the spread of misinformation and maintaining public confidence in the electoral process,” the statement added.

INEC said it remained committed to transparency, credible electoral processes and the timely dissemination of accurate information to the public.