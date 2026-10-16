2027: Hashim Movement targets 3m votes in South-West

Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim

By Clifford Ndujihe

The South-West Coordinator of the Gbenga Hashim Solidarity Movement (GHSM), Alhaji Abass Olaniyi, says the movement is targeting more than three million votes for the Accord Party’s presidential candidate, Dr Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, across the region in the 2027 general election.

Olaniyi said the target was based on the movement’s internal assessment of its grassroots mobilisation prospects across the six South-West states, with Osun, Lagos and Oyo expected to account for a significant share of the projected votes.

According to him, Osun State is projected to contribute more than one million votes, while Lagos and Oyo are expected to deliver a combined 1.5 million votes.

He said Ogun, Ondo and Ekiti states would contribute the remaining votes needed to achieve the regional target.

Olaniyi expressed confidence in the movement’s ability to expand its grassroots presence through engagement with community leaders, youth groups, political stakeholders and local organisations across the region.

He also said the movement expected voters in Osun to make independent choices in the presidential election, irrespective of political alignments involving state-level leaders.

The coordinator’s projection comes amid preparations by political parties and support groups for the 2027 general election.

GHSM said it intended to translate its mobilisation efforts across the South-West into electoral support for Olawepo-Hashim and the Accord Party.