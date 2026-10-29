2027: FG’s awardee, Usoro warns against fake news, deepfakes

By Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief

The Federal Government yesterday gave the Executive Chairman of Miden Systems Limited, Dr. Brendan Usoro, an award for excellence in corporate governance and business integrity. This is even as the awardee warned that fake news and Artificial Intelligence-generated misinformation posed growing threats to businesses, national security and Nigeria’s 2027 general elections.

Usoro received the award at the Nigerian Press Council, NPC, National Summit on Curbing Fake News and Misinformation in the Nigerian Media Space, in Abuja.

The summit, organised under the Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation, brought together media practitioners, government officials, corporate executives, security agencies and other stakeholders to discuss strategies for combating misinformation and strengthening responsible journalism.

Speaking at the event, Usoro said the increasing use of Artificial Intelligence to generate fake audio recordings, manipulate videos and circulate fabricated reports had made it more difficult for the public to distinguish facts from falsehoods.

He warned that misinformation had gone beyond political campaigns to become a tool for damaging corporate reputations, undermining business confidence and creating social tension.

“People use false information to de-market their political opponents, competitors’ products and services, as well as create tension in the polity,” he said.

He cautioned that deepfakes and coordinated disinformation campaigns could manipulate voters, erode public trust and undermine democratic institutions, ahead of the 2027 elections.

He disclosed that his company had also experienced what he described as the damaging effects of false information, following a financial dispute with a commercial bank.

To address the problem, Usoro urged Nigerians to verify information before sharing it, recommending independent fact-checking platforms, including Dubawa, to establish the authenticity of reports, photographs and videos.

Usoro urged technology companies and regulatory agencies, including the National Information Technology Development Agency, NITDA, and the Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC, to strengthen collaboration against malicious synthetic media.

Earlier in his remarks, the Executive Secretary and Chief Executive Officer of the NPC, Dr. Dili Ezughah, said the summit was designed to strengthen responsible journalism and improve the media industry’s capacity to combat misinformation, particularly ahead of the 2027 elections.

The Minister of Defence, General Christopher Musa, who was represented by his Special Adviser on Intelligence, Musa Likita, described fake news as a threat to national security, democratic governance and peaceful coexistence.

Similarly, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, who was represented by Dr. Haruna Suleiman, called for stronger editorial oversight, prompt correction of errors and improved media literacy to help citizens identify and reject false information.

Other award recipients included Nasarawa State governor, Abdullahi Sule; General Musa; Idris; Barrister Obioma Akagburuonye; Senator Emmanuel Bwacha and Dr. Yakubu Barde, Federal Commissioner for Salaries, Income and Wages