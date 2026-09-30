2027: Ebonyi voters, not godfathers, will decide — Odii

By Jeff Agbodo, Abakaliki

ABAKALIKI — The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, governorship candidate in Ebonyi State, Chief Ifeanyichukwuma Odii, has said the outcome of the 2027 governorship election will be determined by voters and not political godfathers or individual interests.

Odii, in a statement by his spokesman, Chief Emmanuel Chidi Igwe, said qualified candidates should be allowed to contest elections and present their programmes to the electorate.

He said no candidate should be expected to withdraw from a contest simply because another politician wanted such a candidate to step down.

According to him, “The 2027 governorship election in Ebonyi State is not a family affair, nor is it a matter to be decided by one individual or political godfather. It is a democratic contest, and Ebonyians will ultimately decide who becomes their governor through the ballot box.

“No candidate should be expected to step down simply because another politician believes he should. Every qualified candidate has the right to contest, present his programme and seek the mandate of the people.”

Igwe also made reference to former Ebonyi State Governor and Minister of Works, Senator Dave Umahi, saying Odii had his own political identity, supporters and convictions.

“Let me make this clear: since Senator Dave Umahi did not bring Chief Dr Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii into the governorship race, he cannot now claim the authority to ask him to step down,” he said.

According to Igwe, the decision to contest or withdraw from the election rested with the candidate, while the electorate would determine who would govern the state.

He said the 2027 election should focus on issues, programmes, records, accountability and the future of Ebonyi rather than political arrangements allegedly made behind closed doors.

“Chief Dr Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii is prepared to place his vision and programme before Ebonyians and subject them to public scrutiny. Those seeking to retain power should equally be prepared to defend their records before the electorate,” he said.

Igwe added: “Ebonyi 2027 is not a family arrangement. It is a contest for the confidence of the people. The people of Ebonyi State—not individuals—will have the final say.”