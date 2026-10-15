2027: Ebonyi deserves better leadership not sycophancy –Nwote

By Clifford Ndujihe

The Senatorial Candidate of the Accord Party for Ebonyi North Senatorial District in the 2027 general elections, Mr. Polycarp Nwite Jr., has said Ebonyi State deserves leadership built on honesty, accountability and service, not sycophancy.

In a statement, on Thursday, Nwite commended the Governor of Ebonyi State for his openness and what he described as “genuine intentions to uplift the people.”

He noted that since the creation of Ebonyi State, no governor has granted the common man as much access to be heard and to have concerns addressed.

However, the Accord Party candidate expressed concern that the progress of the state is being hindered by political stakeholders around the administration.

“The biggest obstacle to the progress of Ebonyi lies in the circle of political stakeholders around the administration. Too many are sycophants whose primary interest is personal enrichment, not the collective growth and development of our communities,” he said.

Nwite linked the current frustration among citizens to what he called a recycling of the same political actors who surrounded past leaders, including his late father, Senator Polycarp Nwite, and former Governor Sam Egwu.

He recalled that during the creation of Ebonyi State, his father cautioned then-Governor Sam Egwu against surrounding himself with sycophants, warning that it would hinder the state’s progress.

“Thirty years later, it is disheartening that Ebonyi still grapples with the consequences of that flawed foundation. A state cannot make meaningful progress when truth is sacrificed at the altar of flattery and constructive criticism is ignored,” he stated.

The senatorial hopeful warned that if the trend continues, Izzi’s first and most prestigious Governor risks being remembered not for the legacy he deserves, but for a government captured by praise-singers.



“As I seek your mandate to represent Ebonyi North in the Senate in 2027 under the Accord Party, I commit to a politics of truth, service, and inclusion, Nwite Jr. said.

“Our people deserve representatives who will speak truth to power, defend the interests of the common man, and work for policies that deliver jobs, infrastructure, education, and healthcare to every community in Ebonyi North.”

“The time to build a new foundation for Ebonyi is now. A foundation where the voice of the people matters more than the noise of praise-singers. Ebonyi deserves better,” he concluded.