2027: Defeating Tinubu in 12 states is wishful thinking – Lagos APC tells Makinde

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has dismissed the claim by Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde’s campaign organisation that it will defeat President Bola Tinubu in 12 states in the 2027 presidential election.

APC described the declaration as grandiose, wishful thinking and political bravado without electoral evidence.

Lagos APC Spokesman, Seye Oladejo, reacting to the claim said participation in an election is not a guarantee of victory.

According to him, “Governor Makinde and his campaign team appear to have mistaken the privilege of participating in an election for the guarantee of victory. In the Olympics, participation is celebrated, but no athlete earns a gold medal merely for showing up at the starting line,” the Lagos APC said.

The party said the 2027 presidential election is not a theatrical performance rewarded for loudest declarations, noting that it demands national reach, organisational depth, credible structures and capacity to mobilise voters across the federation.

“On these fundamental indices, Makinde’s boast raises more questions about the foundations of his confidence than it offers evidence of his electoral strength. Where is the demonstrable national structure? What coalition of enduring value has he assembled?” APC queried.

It said Makinde should be more concerned about political crises within his own political family in Oyo State and his unravelling relationships with erstwhile allies, rather than projecting national invincibility.

“A politician who has yet to convincingly demonstrate enduring cohesion within his immediate political environment should be cautious about presenting himself as the architect of a nationwide electoral upset,” it said.

The party said President Tinubu brings decades of political experience, formidable national network and proven capacity for coalition-building to the 2027 contest, attributes which cannot be wished away by announcing a dozen states.

It added that Nigerians will judge platforms on ideas, records and vision, stressing that opposition must do more than announce states it intends to win.

“Makinde’s declaration sounds less like a carefully reasoned electoral forecast and more like an attempt to manufacture momentum through headline-grabbing bravado. It is political confidence without sufficiently demonstrated evidence,” the party said.

The Lagos APC advised Makinde to spend less time counting imaginary victories and more time examining political turbulence around him, noting that ballot presence does not equal mandate.

“After all, in the ultimate reckoning of democracy, the electorate awards the medals, not campaign organisations intoxicated by their own declarations,” Oladejo said.