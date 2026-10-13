2027: Christian leaders list qualities Nigerians should demand from next president

By John Alechenu, Abuja

The Christian Social Movement of Nigeria (CSMN) has urged Nigerians to demand honesty, competence, humility, justice, transparency and respect for human dignity from whoever emerges as the country’s next President in 2027.

Chairman of the CSMN Governing Council, Elder Sunday Oibe, stated this on Monday while presenting a policy document during a virtual press conference, warning that Nigeria’s challenges stemmed not only from a lack of resources but also from leadership failures, weak accountability and a deficit of integrity.

Oibe said, “Nigeria’s crisis is not merely a crisis of resources. It is also a crisis of leadership, integrity and accountability.”

According to the group, the next President must regard public office as a trust rather than personal property and recognise that public resources belong to the people.

The policy document stated, “Ethical leadership demands honesty, competence, humility, justice, transparency and respect for human dignity. It requires leaders to regard public office as a trust rather than a personal possession.”

The movement said the ideal leader must be committed to protecting lives, upholding the Constitution, confronting corruption, managing public resources responsibly and creating opportunities for citizens to live productive lives.

Drawing from the biblical teaching of Jesus that whoever wishes to be great must become a servant, CSMN said Nigeria needed a servant-leader rather than a politician who exploits religion, ethnicity or poverty to secure votes.

“We need leaders who will not exploit religion, ethnicity or poverty to manipulate the electorate. We need leaders who understand that the measure of government is not the luxury enjoyed by a few, but the security, dignity and wellbeing of the people,” the group stated.

It also called on the next President to guarantee equal protection for all citizens, regardless of their religious beliefs, while upholding Sections 10 and 38(1) of the 1999 Constitution, as amended.

Section 10 prohibits the adoption of any religion as a state religion, while Section 38(1) guarantees freedom of thought, conscience and religion.

CSMN expressed concern over persistent attacks on communities, religious discrimination and what it described as unequal protection of citizens, warning that failure to hold perpetrators accountable could embolden extremist groups.

“The next President must strengthen democracy and ensure the State protects every citizen equally. No extremist group, inside or outside government, should dictate Nigeria’s future,” the movement said.

The group linked its leadership criteria to its plan to bring 13 Christian presidential aspirants into a consensus process, saying its objective went beyond determining who becomes President to promoting ethical leadership capable of restoring security, justice and hope.

“We seek a country where Christians, Muslims, traditionalists and citizens of every belief can live together in peace, under a system that serves all,” it said.

The movement urged Nigerians, particularly Christians, to move from lamentation to responsible political participation and from fragmentation to collaboration.

It also called on citizens to assess presidential aspirants based on their character, competence and commitment to the common good rather than religious or ethnic considerations.

“Christian participation in politics must be about more than gaining office. It must be about promoting ethical leadership and building a nation that works for everyone,” CSMN added.