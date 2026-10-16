2027: BTO 4PBAT begins grassroots campaign for Tinubu

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

A support group, BTO 4PBAT, has launched a unit-to-unit campaign in Ondo West Local Government Area of Ondo State to mobilise grassroots support for the re-election of President Bola Tinubu in 2027.

Flagging off the campaign, the group’s Director-General, Adesuyi Adojutelegan, described the initiative as a strategic move to consolidate the All Progressives Congress (APC) and secure victory for Tinubu in the forthcoming presidential election.

Adojutelegan charged party leaders, coordinators and members to intensify door-to-door mobilisation, stressing that electoral victory would depend largely on effective engagement with voters at the polling unit level.

He urged coordinators to communicate the achievements of the Tinubu administration, particularly in road infrastructure and economic reforms, as key messages during their engagements with residents.

The director-general also called on members to mobilise support for all APC candidates, including those contesting seats in the National Assembly and the Ondo State House of Assembly.

He said the group’s unit-to-unit strategy was designed to deepen voter engagement and strengthen the party’s prospects across the state.

Adojutelegan commended the Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, for his support for the group, describing him as a major pillar of its activities and financier.

“The Minister has been our pillar of support and financier. He has continued to stand firmly with us and shown uncommon commitment to the growth and stability of our group. His contributions have been unprecedented,” he said.

He described Tunji-Ojo as a prominent political figure in Ondo State, adding that his support for the APC and Tinubu’s re-election bid had encouraged party stakeholders across the state.

Adojutelegan urged members of the group and residents to obtain their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) ahead of the 2027 elections.

“Your PVC is your voting strength. Ensure you have it to guarantee your participation in the forthcoming elections,” he said.