2027: APC campaign council reshuffles youth, women mobilisation teams

The PBAT/APC 2027 Presidential Campaign Council has announced changes to its leadership structure, including the creation of a directorate to oversee stage organisation and management ahead of the general elections.

Imo State Governor and council secretary, Hope Uzodimma, announced the appointments in a statement on Monday, saying the changes were designed to improve coordination, strengthen the council’s structure and boost operational efficiency.

Under the new arrangement, Farouk Aliyu will head the Directorate of Stage Organisation and Management, with Adejare Bello appointed as co-director.

The council also named Youth Development Minister Ayodele Olawande as director of youth mobilisation, while Dayo Israel will serve as his deputy.

For women mobilisation, Mary Aille Idele was appointed director, with Betta Edu as deputy director and Imaan Suleman as secretary.

Uzodimma said the appointments were part of efforts to establish a coordinated and inclusive campaign structure capable of mobilising support for President Bola Tinubu’s re-election bid in 2027.

He said the appointees were expected to deploy their experience and organisational skills to their respective roles and collaborate with other directorates in implementing the council’s campaign and mobilisation plans.

The changes come as the ruling All Progressives Congress prepares for the 2027 presidential election, with youth and women mobilisation identified as key components of its campaign strategy.