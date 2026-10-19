2027: Amupitan assures INEC workers of improved welfare, remuneration

INEC Chair, Joash Amupitan

The National Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Joash Amupitan (SAN), has assured its staff members of improved welfare and remuneration ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Amupitan gave the assurance while addressing INEC Staff in the South-East on preparedness for the 2027 General Elections in Enugu on Monday.

The chairman came on a working visit to interact with traditional rulers and electoral stakeholders of the South-East.

He urged the staff to steer clear of partisan politics, adding: “You should not pick interest in any political party: be neutral and firm”.

“I am hearing that some of you are showing interest in some political parties. This is absolutely wrong.

“The commission wants you to be neutral and professional both in your words and actions.

“The commission will not take unprofessional or unethical electoral conduct from any staff.

“We have instituted a reward and sanction mechanism at local government area, state and to even national level,” he said.

The chairman said that the commission was working relentlessly to improve the welfare of its staff across all cadres and levels.

He claimed that the commission had worked hard to remove its staff from the normal civil service salary structure to a special salary structure.

“This new special salary structure will take effect from Jan. 1, 2027 and it is for the benefit of staff across all cadres and levels.

“We want the new salary structure so that you will not be easily induced by anybody before, during and after the elections.

“We are working with other relevant governmental agencies and commissions to make the cash backing for the new salary structure possible,” he said

He urged all staff to ensure that they returned the trust of the people to the commission’s programmes and activities.

“As an unbiased umpire, we need to up the confidence and trust the people repose on us by being disciplined and diligent to our duties at all times,” he said.

Amupitan also said the commission was making provisions for logistics and had already given INEC Enugu office 10 new pick-up vans.

“More logistics are coming as we ensure adequate preparation for the general elections.

“We have got our non-sensitive materials ready; while we are awarding contracts for other materials needed in the election as well as sensitive materials as well.

“Massive training and retraining will commence soon and the retraining is imperative given new guidelines and regulations introduced into the Amended Electoral Act,” he added.

Over 600 staff from INEC offices within the South-East attended the event.

(NAN)