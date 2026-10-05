2027: Abdulsalami-led Peace Committee cautions Tinubu, Atiku, Obi over inciting rhetoric

The National Peace Committee, chaired by former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, has cautioned President Bola Tinubu, former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi and other political actors against inflammatory rhetoric and inciting campaigns ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The committee also raised concerns over 60 election-related incidents recorded across the country within one month, including political violence, intimidation, threats, attacks on political activities and misinformation.

The warning was contained in a statement jointly signed by Abubakar and the committee’s convenor, Most Rev. Matthew Kukah, on Monday.

The committee urged political parties, candidates and their supporters to immediately stop the spread of false or inflammatory information and prevent acts capable of disrupting the electoral process.

“To political parties, candidates, and supporters: Immediately stop false, inflammatory or inciting communication. Uphold the commitments of the Accord, verify information before publication, and actively prevent supporters from engaging in unlawful conduct, intimidation, or disruption,” the statement said.

The committee stressed that all political actors must be allowed to campaign and organise peacefully, while citizens should be able to make their electoral choices without coercion.

It also called on the Independent National Electoral Commission to strengthen monitoring of political campaigns and enforce provisions of the Electoral Act 2026 and other regulations governing campaign conduct.

The NPC further urged security agencies to intensify investigations into electoral offences and political violence.

“The Committee reminds all signatories that the National Peace Accord is a solemn public commitment, not a ceremonial declaration,” it said.

The warning followed the committee’s monitoring of political conduct between August 19 and September 19 through its Election Security Information Hub.

According to the committee, misinformation and disinformation accounted for the largest share of the incidents, with 24 cases representing 40 per cent of the total.

It recorded 13 incidents involving attacks and disruptions of political activities and assets, while 10 cases involved political intimidation and threats.

Political violence and thuggery accounted for six incidents, while four cases involved inflammatory statements. The committee also recorded one case each of restriction on freedom of expression, intra-party conflict and voter inducement.

The NPC said the figures reflected “deviations from peaceful and issue-based campaigns by political actors and their sup