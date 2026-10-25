2026 Ballon d’or ceremony: date, time and how to watch

Football fans around the world are preparing for the 2026 Ballon d’Or ceremony, which will take place on Monday, October 26, in London, England.

The 70th edition of the prestigious football awards will bring together leading players, coaches and other figures in the game as organisers announce the winners of the men’s and women’s Ballon d’Or and other individual and team awards.

For the first time in the award’s history, the ceremony will be held outside Paris, with the London Palladium selected as the venue in a tribute to Sir Stanley Matthews, the inaugural winner of the men’s Ballon d’Or in 1956.

Here is everything you need to know about the date, start time and how to watch the 2026 Ballon d’Or ceremony live.

When is the 2026 Ballon d’Or ceremony?

The 2026 Ballon d’Or ceremony will take place on Monday, October 26, 2026, at the London Palladium in London.

The main ceremony is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. UK time, with the red-carpet arrivals and interviews expected to start earlier in the evening.

The event is expected to run until approximately 10 p.m. UK time, followed by a press conference featuring the winners.

What time does the Ballon d’Or ceremony start in Nigeria?

For viewers in Nigeria, the main ceremony is scheduled to begin at 9 p.m. West Africa Time (WAT) on Monday, October 26.

The event’s schedule in selected locations is as follows:

Nigeria: 9 p.m. WAT

9 p.m. WAT United Kingdom: 8 p.m. BST

The red-carpet coverage in London is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. UK time, giving fans an opportunity to follow the arrival of nominees and other guests before the main ceremony.

How to watch the 2026 Ballon d’Or ceremony live

Football fans can follow the ceremony through the official Ballon d’Or website and its designated broadcast partners.

The official Ballon d’Or website will also provide live updates, ceremony information, statistics and results.

Who are the favourites for the 2026 Ballon d’Or?

England captain Harry Kane and Barcelona forward Lamine Yamal are among the leading contenders for the men’s award.

Kane is seeking to become the first Englishman to win the men’s Ballon d’Or since Michael Owen in 2001, while Yamal is hoping to claim the prestigious individual honour after another notable campaign with Barcelona.

Other prominent nominees include defending champion Ousmane Dembélé of Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappé and Manchester City striker Erling Haaland.

The men’s shortlist also features Lionel Messi, an eight-time winner of the award, alongside several other leading players from European and international football.

In the women’s category, Barcelona midfielder Alexia Putellas is among the nominees seeking to add to her previous Ballon d’Or Féminin victories. The award will recognise the standout performer in women’s football over the relevant assessment period.

What other awards will be presented?

In addition to the men’s and women’s Ballon d’Or, the ceremony will recognise achievements across several categories.

These include the Kopa Trophy for young players, the Yashin Trophy for goalkeepers, the Johan Cruyff Trophy for coaches, the Gerd Müller Trophy for goalscorers and the Club of the Year awards.

The ceremony will also feature the Sócrates Award, which recognises football-related solidarity initiatives and contributions to social causes.

With the event marking the 70th anniversary of the Ballon d’Or, this year’s ceremony is expected to attract considerable attention as the football world gathers in London to celebrate individual and collective achievements from the 2025–26 season.

Vanguard News