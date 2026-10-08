100 days to election: Don’t sell, surrender your PVC — Obi’s office

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA — Ahead of the 2027 general elections, the Peter Obi Media Office has urged Nigerians not to sell or surrender their Permanent Voter Cards, PVCs, or accept money and other inducements in exchange for their votes.

The media office of the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress, NDC, Peter Obi, also urged voters to remain vigilant against schemes capable of compromising the electoral process.

In a statement issued on Thursday and signed by its spokesman, Idris Zekeri, the office said Nigerians should protect their PVCs and ensure that their votes count during the elections.

The statement came as the office said there were exactly 100 days to the election, urging Nigerians to resist attempts to influence their voting decisions through financial inducements.

It alleged that the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, was exploiting poverty in the country by offering money to Nigerians in exchange for their PVCs.

The claim could not be independently verified.

The Obi media office also alleged that some state governors were collecting PVCs from citizens, including civil servants, in exchange for payment of their salaries and allowances.

“Exactly 100 days left to election day, we urge Nigerians to remain vigilant against anyone offering money or inducements in exchange for your vote, your PVC, or participation in any scheme aimed at compromising the electoral process,” the statement said.

It added: “Reports from some states indicate that some state governors, who have nothing positive to show to persuade their citizens, including civil servants, are collecting their PVCs in exchange for the payment of their legitimate salaries and allowances.”

The office urged Nigerians to collect their PVCs, keep them secure and refuse to hand them over to anyone.

“Your PVC is not for sale. Your vote is not for sale. Your future is not for sale. Collect your PVC. Keep it secure. Do not hand it over to anyone,” it said.

The office further urged voters to reject bribes, report suspected electoral manipulation to the relevant authorities and vote according to their conscience on election day.

“On election day, turn out, vote according to your conscience, protect your ballot, and insist that your vote counts,” it said.

The office also called on Nigerians to defend their votes through lawful means and contribute to strengthening the country’s democracy.

“Hold your PVC firmly. Use it responsibly. Defend your vote legally. Defend your democracy and create a new Nigeria that will be possible and OK,” the statement added.