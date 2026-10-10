10 countries with the highest visa-free travel destinations in 2026

The power of a passport can determine how easily its holder travels across the world, from business trips and holidays to international conferences and family visits. In 2026, Singapore, Japan, South Korea and several European countries rank among the nations whose citizens enjoy the greatest freedom to travel without obtaining a visa in advance.

According to the latest October 2026 update of the Henley Passport Index, Singapore holds the top position, with access to 193 destinations without a prior visa. Japan, South Korea and the United Arab Emirates share second place, while European countries dominate much of the remainder of the top 10.

The index compares passports based on the number of destinations their holders can visit without securing a visa before departure. It covers 199 passports and 227 destinations, using data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and additional research by Henley & Partners.

1. Singapore

Rank 1

193 destinations

Singapore has the world’s strongest passport in the October 2026 ranking, giving its citizens access to 193 destinations without obtaining a visa in advance.

The Southeast Asian country has built extensive international travel access through diplomatic relations and agreements with countries across Europe, Asia, the Americas and other regions. Its leading position makes it particularly attractive for citizens who travel frequently for business, tourism and international engagements.

2. Japan

Joint rank 2

188 destinations

Japan shares second place with South Korea and the United Arab Emirates, offering its passport holders access to 188 destinations without a prior visa.

The country maintains extensive international connections, and its passport remains one of the most widely accepted for international travel. Japanese citizens benefit from broad access to destinations in Europe, Asia and other major travel regions.

3. South Korea

Joint rank 2

188 destinations

South Korea is tied with Japan and the UAE, giving its citizens visa-free or other qualifying access without a visa obtained in advance to 188 destinations.

The country’s passport strength reflects its international mobility and extensive travel arrangements. Its position also places it ahead of Sweden and the group of European countries occupying fourth place in the latest index.

4. United Arab Emirates

Joint rank 2

188 destinations

The UAE is the highest-ranked Arab country in the October 2026 index, sharing second place with Japan and South Korea.

Its passport has recorded a notable rise in global mobility rankings in recent years. The UAE’s international partnerships and diplomatic engagement have helped expand the destinations accessible to its citizens without advance visa applications.

5. Sweden

Rank 3

187 destinations

Sweden ranks third globally, with access to 187 destinations without obtaining a visa in advance.

As a member of the European Union and the wider European travel network, Sweden benefits from extensive international mobility arrangements. Its passport remains among the strongest globally, although it trails the three passports tied in second place by one destination.

6. France and 10 other European countries

Joint rank 4

186 destinations

Eleven European countries share fourth place, each offering access to 186 destinations. They are Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway and Spain.

Their strong positions demonstrate Europe’s continued dominance of international passport rankings. Many of these countries also benefit from close regional cooperation, although visa-free access to destinations outside their shared travel area depends on separate international arrangements.

7. Switzerland and four other countries

Joint rank 5

185 destinations

Switzerland shares fifth place with Austria, Greece, Malta and Portugal. Citizens holding these passports can access 185 destinations without obtaining a visa beforehand.

Switzerland’s position is particularly notable because it is not an EU member, yet its passport provides extensive international mobility. Austria, Greece, Malta and Portugal also rank among the most travel-friendly passports in the world.

8. Malaysia and three other countries

Joint rank 6

184 destinations

Malaysia shares sixth place with Hungary, Poland and the United Kingdom, each recording access to 184 destinations without a prior visa.

Malaysia is one of the strongest Asian passports outside the leading group of Singapore, Japan and South Korea. Its ranking also highlights the international mobility available to citizens of selected Asian countries compared with many other nations.

9. Australia and six other countries

Joint rank 7

183 destinations

Australia shares seventh place with Canada, Czech Republic, Latvia, New Zealand, Slovakia and Slovenia, with each passport providing access to 183 destinations without a visa obtained in advance.

The group includes countries from Oceania, North America and Europe, illustrating how strong passport access is not limited to one geographical region. Canada and Australia, in particular, remain important international travel and business hubs.

10. Iceland and the United States

Joint rank 10

180 destinations

Iceland and the United States share tenth place, with access to 180 destinations without obtaining a visa in advance.

The US remains among the world’s most powerful passports despite having fallen from its former leading positions. Iceland’s inclusion reinforces the strong performance of European countries, while the US ranking illustrates that a country’s economic influence does not automatically guarantee the highest level of passport mobility.

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