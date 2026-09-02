‘Your journey through public service has been distinguished by courage’ — Akpabio to Shettima

Vice President Kashim Shettima

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA — President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has described Vice President Kashim Shettima’s journey through public service as one distinguished by courage in adversity, intellectual depth, loyalty to country and an abiding conviction in the promise of Nigeria.

Akpabio stated this in a birthday message he personally signed on Wednesday to mark Shettima’s 60th birthday.

The message was made available by Akpabio’s Special Assistant on Media, Jackson Udom.

The Senate President described Shettima as an accomplished public servant and steadfast patriot, recalling his progression from commissioner to governor, senator and Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Akpabio said: “Your Excellency, your journey through public service—from Commissioner to Governor, Senator and now Vice President—has been distinguished by courage in adversity, intellectual depth, loyalty to country and an abiding conviction in the promise of Nigeria.

“You governed Borno State at one of the most difficult periods in its history, when terror tested the resilience of its people and challenged the authority of the Nigerian state.

“Yet you remained at your duty post, providing leadership in the face of danger and demonstrating that adversity must never be permitted to extinguish hope.”

The Senate President said Shettima had brought the same resilience, experience and patriotic commitment to his current role as Vice President.

He commended the Vice President’s partnership with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in advancing the Renewed Hope Agenda, saying it demonstrated the importance of unity of purpose at the highest levels of government.

Akpabio said the partnership was critical to confronting the country’s present challenges and laying the foundation for a more prosperous future.

He said Shettima’s birthday was not merely an occasion to celebrate another year of his life but also the years he had invested in the service of Nigeria.

“On behalf of my family, my constituents and the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, I wish you many more years of good health, wisdom, strength and fulfilment.

“May Almighty God continue to guide you, strengthen you and grant you the grace to serve our nation with distinction,” he said.

Akpabio prayed that the years ahead would bring Nigeria closer to becoming a nation at peace with itself, confident in its diversity, prosperous in its economy and respected among the comity of nations.

“Happy Birthday, Mr Vice President. May God bless you, and may God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” he added.