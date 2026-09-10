No rival has 10% of Tinubu’s qualities – Yari

Abdulaziz Yari

GUSAU: Director-General of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Presidential Campaign Council, Senator Abdulaziz Yari, has said none of the presidential aspirants challenging President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2027 election matches him in terms of quality and competence.

Yari, who represents Zamfara West Senatorial District, stated this on Wednesday while addressing members of the Nigerian Union of Road Transport Workers, NURTW, in Gusau, the Zamfara State capital, where he canvassed support for Tinubu’s re-election.

The senator, who was appointed Director-General of the APC Presidential Campaign Council on August 22, said the campaign would go beyond the election, stressing that it would involve engaging Nigerians on the future of the country.

Addressing the NURTW members, Yari said other presidential candidates could not be compared with Tinubu in terms of merit and quality.

“That is how politics is. When you put all the aspirants contesting against Bola Ahmed Tinubu on a scale, I don’t think the scale would even accept them,” he said in Hausa.

“We all know that none of the aspirants contesting against him are on his level when it comes to merit and quality; we don’t think any of them have even 10 percent of what Bola Tinubu possesses.”

Yari acknowledged the right of other candidates to contest and campaign, but said the APC would work hard to secure victory for Tinubu in 2027.

“But it is right to contest and campaign. By God’s grace, we will work hard, and we will pray for God to give us victory, and we truly feel that God will grant it to us,” he said.

He also urged APC supporters to pray for Tinubu and Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, to win their respective elections.

“May God permit them to complete the good work they have started for the people,” Yari said.

Tinubu is seeking re-election in 2027, with former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar of the African Democratic Congress, ADC, and Peter Obi of the Nigeria Democratic Congress, NDC, among the opposition figures being mentioned as major contenders.