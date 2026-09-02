Why Lamine Camara’s £47m Chelsea transfer collapsed at last minute – Agent

By Enitan Abdultawab

Lamine Camara’s proposed £47 million move from Monaco to Chelsea collapsed dramatically on transfer deadline day, with his agent, former Premier League striker Diomansy Kamara, accusing clubs of treating African players like “commodities”.

Kamara, who also represents Crystal Palace winger Ismaïla Sarr, criticised the situation and called for greater respect for African footballers and their career ambitions.

“The situations involving Ismaïla Sarr and Lamine Camara should make all of us stop and take notice,” Kamara wrote on Instagram.

“We have to get out of this logic where African players can sometimes be treated as little more than commodities: you buy them, you set their price, you negotiate their future, and, too often, with their own wishes pushed into the background.”

Camara was set to join Chelsea as a replacement for Enzo Fernandez, who completed a move to Manchester City. Chelsea had reportedly reached a £47 million agreement with Monaco for the Senegal international, who completed his medical and was preparing to travel to London.

However, the deal was closely linked to Folarin Balogun’s proposed move from Monaco to Everton.

Monaco was looking to raise funds through Balogun’s transfer, which would have helped facilitate Camara’s departure. But the situation took an unexpected turn after Balogun underwent a medical at Everton and subsequently rejected the move.

Despite having initially allowed Camara’s transfer to progress, Monaco ultimately refused to sanction his departure after Balogun’s move fell through.

The decision reportedly left Chelsea furious, with the Blues unable to complete the signing before the transfer window closed.

Kamara said the episode raised broader questions about the way players are handled during transfer negotiations.

“Our African players deserve respect. Respect for their work. Respect for their careers. Respect for their ambitions. Respect for their voices,” he added.

The agent also argued that transfers should consider the interests and wishes of players rather than focusing solely on agreements between clubs.

“A transfer shouldn’t just be a matter of two clubs and a set of numbers. Behind every contract, there’s a man, a career, dreams and life-changing decisions,” he said.

“The fact that clubs can sometimes have the final word is a reality of professional football. But one question remains: what about the career and the will of the player?”

Kamara called on FIFA and UEFA to examine the transfer system and consider measures that could give players greater control over their futures.

“Football’s governing bodies, particularly FIFA and UEFA, must take a serious look at these situations and consider whether a fairer system can be created for both clubs and players,” he said.

“Clubs’ investments must be protected, but so too must the player’s career, ambitions and right to decide his own future. We need a framework that protects both sides.”

The failed deal has left Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso facing a midfield shortage after Fernandez’s departure.

Moises Caicedo and Jordan Henderson are dealing with injuries, while Romeo Lavia is only just returning to full fitness. Alonso has already had to use defenders Reece James and Malo Gusto in midfield.

Chelsea will now have to wait until the January transfer window for another opportunity to strengthen their midfield.