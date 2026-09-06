Vote buying, insecurity can influence 2027 polls — Festus Okoye

Festus Okoye

ABUJA — A former National Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Festus Okoye, has warned that vote buying and insecurity could heavily influence the outcome of the 2027 general election.

Okoye spoke on Saturday during a virtual masterclass organised by the Lagos chapter of the Society of Nigerian Broadcasters, SNB.

He said vote buying had evolved from discreet cash distributions disguised as empowerment programmes to more open transactions at polling units.

According to him, voters could now collect money from multiple political actors at polling locations, making the practice increasingly difficult to detect and curb.

Okoye also raised concerns about the security situation ahead of the 2027 elections, saying the level of personnel and resources deployed during off-cycle elections might not be replicated across the country during the general election.

He said this could pose a major challenge, particularly in communities already affected by insecurity.

The former INEC commissioner said the situation raised questions about how elections would be conducted and results collated in areas where insecurity prevents normal electoral activities.

Okoye identified political party primaries as another major area of concern, saying the control of party primaries by governors had left some politicians dissatisfied and prompted them to seek alternative political platforms.

He also expressed concern over the growing perception that the judiciary had become the institution that ultimately confers political mandates after elections.

According to him, such a perception could further erode public confidence in the electoral process.

Okoye urged broadcast journalists to strengthen their investigative and legal knowledge ahead of the 2027 elections.

He said journalists must understand the constitutional, legal and operational issues surrounding elections to effectively hold political actors accountable and report the polls accurately.