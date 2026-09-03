Video: Cardi B, Maduka Okoye spotted together again in Italy amid dating rumours

American rapper Cardi B and Nigerian goalkeeper Maduka Okoye have been spotted together in Italy for the third time, adding fresh fuel to speculation about a possible relationship between the pair.

The latest sighting occurred on September 3, just hours before Okoye’s Udinese faced Venezia in the Coppa Italia round of 32.

Cardi B and super eagles keeper Maduka Okoye spotted in Udine on Tuesday night, hours before Udinese's Coppa Italia fixture against Venezia. pic.twitter.com/6wZlRPzyin — Nigeria Stories (@NigeriaStories) September 3, 2026

The pair were seen interacting casually in Italy, with their latest appearance drawing attention because of its proximity to Okoye’s match.

Udinese eventually secured a 2-1 comeback victory over Venezia, although it remains unclear whether Cardi B’s presence in Italy was specifically connected to the fixture.

The latest encounter follows two previous public appearances that have intensified rumours surrounding the American music star and the Nigerian international.

Cardi B and Okoye were first seen together during Paris Fashion Week in July at the Jean Paul Gaultier Fall/Winter 2026 Haute Couture show. They reportedly sat beside each other before later being seen chatting on a balcony at a private event.

The pair were subsequently spotted together at a waterfront dinner in Venice, where Cardi reportedly described Okoye as “really sweet and very kind” while dining with a group of friends.

Their third public appearance has continued to generate speculation online, although neither Cardi B nor Okoye has publicly confirmed that they are dating.

The sightings have also involved other people rather than the two being seen exclusively together, leaving the nature of their relationship unclear.

Okoye, who represents Nigeria internationally, plays his club football for Udinese in Italy. The goalkeeper was born in Düsseldorf to a Nigerian father and German mother.

The 26-year-old has also attracted attention away from football in recent months, including appearances at high-profile fashion and sporting events.

While fans continue to speculate about his connection with Cardi B, both Okoye and the rapper have so far refrained from publicly defining their relationship.

Vanguard News