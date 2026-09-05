Video: ‘Can you visit former place of work?’ – IGP Disu returns to first station

IGP Disu

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP, Tunji Disu, paid the first police station he worked at a visit, with a challenge to Nigerians on visiting former places of work.

Decades after starting his career at Ago-Iwoye Force Headquarters, Ogun State, the Inspector-General returned to where his journey began.

He added that “it is very emotional being here. This is my first police station. This is where I learned to be a DPO. It is where I tested my leadership abilities.”

Reflecting on the journey, the IGP asked: “Can you visit where you worked before?”

IGP Disu also recalled the people that lived around the station.

Watch the very interesting video below, courtesy X/CspIniedu:

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