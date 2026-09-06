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September 6, 2026

US Green Card Lottery: List of African countries selected for 2026 Diversity Visa Programme

Full list: US to discontinue visa services in Abuja, 24 other African cities

The United States Department of State has released the statistical breakdown of prospective applicants registered for the DV-2026 Diversity Visa programme, commonly known as the Green Card Lottery.

According to the department, the Kentucky Consular Center registered about 129,516 prospective applicants, including selected entrants and their spouses and children, from 20,822,624 qualified entries submitted during the 2024 application period.

The Diversity Visa programme makes up to 55,000 permanent resident visas available annually to people from countries with historically low rates of immigration to the United States. However, the effective DV-2026 limit is approximately 51,850 visas after deductions required under US law.

The State Department said visa numbers are distributed across six geographic regions, with no more than seven percent allocated to applicants chargeable to any single country.

Selected applicants must complete the required process quickly. Those who do not receive a visa or adjustment of status by September 30, 2026 will lose the benefit of their DV-2026 selection.

Full list of African countries and prospective applicants

The State Department recorded prospective applicants from the following African countries:

  1. Algeria — 5,457
  2. Angola — 763
  3. Benin — 1,064
  4. Botswana — 7
  5. Burkina Faso — 252
  6. Burundi — 1,616
  7. Cabo Verde — 35
  8. Cameroon — 3,533
  9. Central African Republic — 19
  10. Chad — 482
  11. Comoros — 12
  12. Democratic Republic of the Congo — 2,210
  13. Republic of the Congo — 448
  14. Côte d’Ivoire — 926
  15. Djibouti — 204
  16. Egypt — 5,527
  17. Equatorial Guinea — 12
  18. Eritrea — 206
  19. Eswatini — 3
  20. Ethiopia — 3,287
  21. Gabon — 62
  22. The Gambia — 198
  23. Ghana — 1,642
  24. Guinea — 1,051
  25. Guinea-Bissau — 10
  26. Kenya — 3,949
  27. Lesotho — 6
  28. Liberia — 1,593
  29. Libya — 276
  30. Madagascar — 48
  31. Malawi — 159
  32. Mali — 268
  33. Mauritania — 261
  34. Mauritius — 2
  35. Morocco — 3,670
  36. Mozambique — 4
  37. Namibia — 3
  38. Niger — 109
  39. Rwanda — 1,252
  40. Senegal — 478
  41. Sierra Leone — 639
  42. Somalia — 1,554
  43. South Africa — 187
  44. South Sudan — 72
  45. Sudan — 5,226
  46. Tanzania — 404
  47. Togo — 2,473
  48. Tunisia — 202
  49. Uganda — 1,513
  50. Western Sahara — 2
  51. Zambia — 236
  52. Zimbabwe — 327

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