UK verdict: CSOs demand fresh trial of Diezani in Nigeria

Diezani Alison-Madueke

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA — Civil society organisations, CSOs, have called for further legal proceedings involving former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke, in Nigeria following her recent acquittal by the Southwark Crown Court in London, United Kingdom.

The organisations — Africa Network for Environment and Economic Justice, ANEEJ; Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre, CISLAC; Human and Environmental Agenda, HEDA; Spotlight on Corruption; and CornerHouse UK — made the call during a virtual press briefing.

Alison-Madueke was recently acquitted by the Southwark Crown Court in a criminal case in the UK.

The CSOs, however, said the outcome of the UK case should not automatically bring to an end any separate proceedings or processes that may be ongoing in Nigeria.

Speaking at the briefing, Executive Director of ANEEJ, Rev. David Ugolor, said criminal proceedings and asset recovery proceedings were different legal processes.

He explained that a criminal case determines whether an individual is guilty or not guilty of specified offences, while asset recovery proceedings may concern the ownership or status of particular assets.

Ugolor said the distinction was important in considering ongoing proceedings in Nigeria relating to assets associated with the former minister.

He also called for greater transparency in the management of assets recovered or subject to recovery proceedings, saying Nigerians should be able to obtain information on their status through appropriate public records.

“It would be difficult for citizens as we speak to point directly to where the Diezani assets are and what happened to them. That is a classical example of poor asset management,” he said.

Ugolor further said the Federal High Court had, in July 2026, permitted Alison-Madueke to present the UK judgment as evidence in a Nigerian asset forfeiture case.

He said the matter had been adjourned until October 6, 2026.

According to him, the Nigerian proceedings should be allowed to run their course independently of the outcome of the UK criminal case.

“The UK criminal acquittal and the Nigerian asset forfeiture proceedings are separate legal issues. They are different things entirely,” he said.

Also speaking, Chairman and Executive Director of HEDA, Olanrewaju Suraju, called for continued attention to legal and accountability processes relating to the former minister’s tenure in office.

He said the Nigerian authorities should continue to handle any outstanding matters through the appropriate legal channels.

The CSOs urged relevant Nigerian authorities to ensure that any ongoing proceedings are conducted in accordance with the law and that information concerning recovered or forfeited assets is made available to the public where legally permissible.

They also called for transparency and due process in the management of any assets subject to recovery proceedings.