Troops dislodge terrorists’ enclave, recover weapons in Sokoto

By Musa Ubandawaki, Sokoto

SOKOTO — Troops of the Nigerian Army’s COAS Special Intervention Battalion 7, Sector 2, Operation FANSAN YAMMA, have dislodged terrorists from an enclave in Tangaza Local Government Area of Sokoto State, recovering a PKT machine gun, AK-47 rifles, ammunition and motorcycles.

The operation was part of the ongoing military offensive aimed at dismantling terrorist hideouts, restricting the movement of armed groups and restoring security across communities in the North-West.

Military sources said the troops advanced into identified terrorist threat areas, including Manu, Alkasim and Kandam villages, as well as the Magarya forest axis, following intelligence on the activities of armed terrorists in the area.

The troops reportedly made contact with the terrorists inside the Magarya forest enclave and engaged them, forcing the group to abandon its position and flee deeper into the forest.

Following the encounter, the troops conducted a follow-up operation and searched the surrounding area, leading to the recovery of a cache of weapons, ammunition and other items believed to have been used by the terrorists.

The recovered items included a PKT machine gun, AK-47 rifles, a large quantity of 7.62 x 54mm belted ammunition, motorcycles and assorted logistical materials.

The military source said the recovery of the weapons and ammunition would further weaken the operational capacity of the terrorists in the area.

The motorcycles were also believed to have been used by the group to move through difficult forest terrain and remote settlements.

The troops have reportedly maintained an aggressive operational posture in the area, with sustained patrols and follow-up operations aimed at preventing the terrorists from regrouping or returning to the cleared locations.

The development comes amid intensified military operations across the North-West to deny armed groups the capacity to attack communities and abduct civilians.

The military authorities warned terrorists and their collaborators still operating in the area to abandon their activities, stressing that troops would continue to pursue them and dismantle their operational networks.

The troops also reassured residents of their commitment to protecting lives and property and restoring confidence in affected communities.