Tinubu’s absence won’t halt governance — Rep Ahmed

Tinubu

By Dapo Akinrefon

LAGOS — The lawmaker representing Agege Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Dr Wale Ahmed, has defended President Bola Tinubu’s extended stay abroad, saying his absence from the country would not halt governance.

Ahmed, in a statement yesterday, said the President’s absence should not be interpreted as abandonment of his constitutional responsibilities, urging Nigerians to distinguish between legitimate scrutiny and political rhetoric.

“The President is entitled to his annual leave. What Nigerians should be concerned about is whether government is functioning and presidential responsibilities are being discharged,” he said.

The lawmaker noted that Tinubu’s stay in France had also involved official and investment-related engagements.

The President met French President Emmanuel Macron at the Élysée Palace and held discussions with businessman Vincent Bolloré on investment opportunities in Nigeria. The State House also said Tinubu had continued to direct affairs at home during his working vacation.

Ahmed said the engagements demonstrated what he described as the President’s continued efforts to attract investment and strengthen Nigeria’s international economic relationships.

“Here is a President who, while on vacation, is still engaging investors and international leaders on opportunities that can benefit Nigeria. That is not abandonment of duty,” he said.

He said presidential responsibilities could continue even when the President was temporarily outside the country.

“Being outside Nigeria does not mean being outside government. The President can receive briefings, issue directives and take decisions from anywhere,” Ahmed said.

The lawmaker also defended Tinubu’s decision not to personally attend the 81st United Nations General Assembly in New York, saying Vice-President Kashim Shettima was assigned to represent him and deliver Nigeria’s national statement.

Shettima led Nigeria’s delegation to the UNGA, while the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, also represented the President at some official engagements during his absence.

“The Vice-President is not a ceremonial official. He is constitutionally positioned to assist the President in discharging executive responsibilities,” Ahmed said.

He also cited Tinubu’s directive for an independent investigation into the reported deaths of 37 people detained by the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps in Niger State over suspected illegal mining.

The State House said the President directed a full and transparent investigation into the deaths, while the Interior Ministry subsequently constituted an independent committee to investigate the incident.

“If the President is receiving reports, issuing directives and taking decisions on matters affecting Nigerians, it is difficult to sustain the argument that he has abandoned governance,” Ahmed said.

Ahmed acknowledged that questions concerning constitutional compliance could be raised, but said such concerns should be addressed through appropriate institutions.

“There is a difference between asking whether constitutional procedures have been followed and saying that the President has abandoned his mandate,” he said.

The lawmaker urged opposition parties to focus their scrutiny on issues including the economy, security, infrastructure and employment.

Ahmed said government effectiveness should be assessed through its decisions, policies and outcomes rather than the President’s temporary physical location.