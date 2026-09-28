Tinubu congratulates Nigerian filmmakers on Guinness record

Tinubu

ABUJA — President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Nigerian filmmakers Damilola Osikoya of Switch Visual Production and Nora Awolowo of Rixel Studios on their Guinness World Record achievement.

The filmmakers reportedly set the record for the largest attendance at a film screening during a showing of Black Market in Lagos on September 26, 2026.

In a statement on Monday by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu commended Osikoya and Awolowo for their creativity and enterprise.

The President described the achievement as evidence of the talent within Nigeria’s creative industry, noting that the sector contributes to job creation and opens opportunities for Nigerian businesses and talents.

Tinubu said the record achieved by Black Market demonstrated the potential of combining Nigerian creativity with enterprise and scale.

He also reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to creating opportunities for young Nigerians to build livelihoods and businesses from their creative talents.

The President commended everyone involved in the production and screening of Black Market and wished the team further success.