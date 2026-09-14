The spike in the drink of our political leaders, by Owei Lakemfa

Democracy, at least theoretically, is about choice. I have no doubt that our political leaders agree. However, the problem many of those in power have is that Nigerian voters are not mature enough to exercise their right to make a choice. So, they need to be tutored and guided. But if the voters fail to follow simple instructions on who to vote for, they will be punished. Some of the teacher-politicians prefer simple sanctions. Some, severe, such as expulsion from their residential or work areas. Some of our leaders recommend physical punishment, such as breaking fingers and, some, summary execution without trial.

For instance, the Borno State Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, Sainna Buba, has promised that those who refuse to vote for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 general elections will be physically punished.

While speaking at the campaign inauguration of the Tinubu City Boy Movement, he told Nigerians: “We are now playing politics. Whoever shows us a finger, we will show him a finger. Whoever dares to show us a finger again, we will break his finger. The government is our government. Those who follow us will enjoy the honey; if you refuse, then you will be flogged.”

The Chairman of Kuje Area Council in the Federal Capital Territory, Samuel Shekwolo, prefers to deprive Nigerians who may not want to vote for the ruling party of their constitutional right to residency. He warned such voters to leave the local government before the January 2027 general elections: “I have said in my area council, it’s either you are doing APC or leave the area council; I’m not hiding that. With confidence, I’m saying it. You know why? I cannot have a President and Minister doing what they are doing, and on the day of election, you will want to match me. It’s either you are with us, or you are out.”

The Chairman of Gwandu Local Government Area of Kebbi State, Alhaji Atiku Ahmad Mandiya, sees opposition supporters as criminals who should be attacked. He told ruling party supporters: “Anybody who comes to say anything against Governor (Nasir) Idris should be dealt with. I will bail the person out if arrested.”

The Chairman of Ohaukwu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, Eze Paul Ituma, says any citizen who does not support the ruling APC should steer clear of the council.

But for its tragic nature, the case in Yobe State might have passed for a sick comedy, as the APC Chairman, Alhaji Mohammed Gadaka, advocates for the breakup of families that do not support the party. He asked married women in the state to divorce their husbands if they stopped them from voting for the party. The party chair, who was addressing defectors to the party in Nangere Town, promised to pay the “new bride price” of such women who break up their marriages on the basis of loyalty to the APC.

Distinguished Senator of the Federal Republic Francis Adenigba Fadahunsi, representing the good people of Osun East, does not think anybody in the state who is not a supporter of the party deserves to live.

Fadahunsi, a few days before the August 15, 2026, Osun State gubernatorial elections, instructed APC members: “From now on, whenever you see Accord members, kill them. I authorize you to kill them. They have wives and children too. This is a Federal Government election. On election day, even if they come with voter cards, we won’t allow them to vote.”

The dangers in Fadahunsi’s politics are not only about killing opposition supporters, but that they should be eliminated along with their wives and children. Also worrying is the fact that, despite his verified criminal utterances, the Federal Government has allowed Fadahunsi to keep his high national honour, Order of the Federal Republic (OFR). Of course, Fadahunsi has not been prosecuted and is unlikely ever to be brought to justice. The fact that the massacres he advocates are supposed to be in the interest of the ruling APC is enough to grant him immunity from prosecution.

The moves to circumscribe the rights of Nigerian voters are not just limited to local government, state government officials, and errant legislators. Governors are also complicit. For instance, Ebonyi State Governor, Francis Nwifuru, gave instructions to the thirteen local government chairmen in the state to ensure that only the ruling party wins all the 2027 general elections in their various councils. He said any chairman that loses elections in his area of jurisdiction would be removed.

Commenting on complaints by opposition parties in the state that they are being intimidated and harassed by a government whose twin responsibilities are to ensure the welfare and security of every citizen, Nwifuru said sarcastically:

“Political opposition in the state are alleging harassment and intimidation by the ruling All Progressives Congress. They will see real threats at the right time.”

Governor Nwifuru told the local government chairmen: “You must not allow the opposition to win in your respective local government councils during the 2027 general elections. Any chairman who fails to win his council will be removed from office. We will use your councillor and remove you. If you allow anybody to come to your local government council and mess up, deal with that person mercilessly… I want this information to make the headlines because, as politicians, we do not speak in secret. The chairmen know we will win the state, and if they choose to sleep and allow others to take their areas, they will be removed.”

The drama is not restricted to the state level. It is also being enacted at the centre. On July 28, 2026, President Bola Tinubu, in his magnanimity, granted audience to the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria (CBCN). John Cardinal Onaiyekan, Archbishop Emeritus, said of the meeting: “When the nation is bleeding, you cannot expect a polite meeting with the Head of State. We had to let him know. And his reply is that the nation is not bleeding. We told him the economy is not helping our poor people; he told us the economy is doing fine.” Both sides also disagreed on the independence of the Independent National Electoral Commission.

The Presidency was quite unhappy with the Catholic Bishops. So, it was not surprising when a hardly known counter group, the Charismatic Bishops Conference of Nigeria (CBCN), with an advertised 950 “canonical” bishops in Nigeria alone, did a follow-up visit.

The Charismatic Bishops, who were spirit-filled in the Presidential Palace, prophesied and declared: “We support him (President Tinubu) now. We support him today. We support him tomorrow. And we support him for as long as he’s willing to be our president.” That may well be beyond the constitutional second term.