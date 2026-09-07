Solomon Islands PM survives ouster bid, parliament adjourned

HONIARA — Solomon Islands Prime Minister Matthew Wale has survived an attempt to oust his government, with parliament subsequently adjourned indefinitely to prevent another immediate challenge.

The no-confidence motion was withdrawn on Sunday by its sponsor, Manasseh Maelanga, after several lawmakers crossed over to Wale’s coalition.

Parliament was adjourned indefinitely on Monday, with Wale saying the break would provide time for his government to pursue major policy changes, including mining reforms and free education.

“We hope to come back before Christmas to pass the budget,” Wale told parliament.

“The pace of change is fast.”

The political crisis has attracted close attention from China, the United States and Australia as Wale moves the Pacific nation towards stronger ties with Washington and Canberra.

Elected in May, Wale is reviewing a security pact Solomon Islands signed with China in 2022. His government is also negotiating a new treaty with Australia, has reached an agreement allowing US Coast Guard patrols and is discussing US investment in a port development previously eyed by China.

The prime minister was forced to cut short his attendance at a Pacific Islands leaders’ summit last week to return home and confront the no-confidence motion.

His survival came as US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau arrived in Solomon Islands on Sunday, pledging the return of the US Peace Corps to the country.

Diplomats at the Pacific Islands Forum told AFP that the survival of Wale’s government could have wider security implications for the Pacific, coming just three months after he began reducing the country’s reliance on China.

Several Pacific leaders had stayed away from the summit after Beijing objected to Taiwan’s participation.

Australia has also criticised the presence of Chinese police officers in Solomon Islands, an arrangement agreed under former prime minister Manasseh Sogavare. Canberra is working with Wale’s government to train additional Pacific police officers.

James Batley, Australia’s former high commissioner to Solomon Islands, said the Australian government would likely welcome Wale’s survival.

“The general public reaction to the idea of a motion of no-confidence would have been very hostile so soon after Wale’s election,” Batley told AFP.

AFP