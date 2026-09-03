Sokoto Police alert as bandits threaten fresh attack over N40m levy

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By Musa Ubandawaki

Sokoto State Police Command has on Thursday raised its security alert level in Kebbe Local Government Area following intelligence reports of a planned attack by bandits who have imposed a ₦40 million compulsory levy on residents of Kebbe town and neighbouring communities.

The development has heightened tension in the area, with the bandits reportedly threatening to unleash violence if residents fail to meet their financial demand. Local sources said the terrorists have allegedly fixed Friday for the planned assault, coinciding with the scheduled commissioning of the newly upgraded Juma’at Mosque in Kebbe town by the Sokoto State Government.

Impeccable sources familiar with the development disclosed that the bandits’ threat had already been brought to the attention of relevant authorities, including officials of the local government who reportedly alerted the state government over the demand and the looming security threat.

The sources further alleged that the bandits had begun mobilising for the operation, including reaching out to other criminal groups to reinforce the planned attack. The development has consequently sparked concerns over the safety of residents and invited dignitaries expected to attend the mosque commissioning.

Amid growing apprehension, some concerned residents and stakeholders have called for the postponement of the commissioning ceremony to avert exposing the town to a potentially dangerous security situation. However, authorities have yet to announce any official decision regarding the scheduled event.

Confirming the security alert, the spokesperson of the Sokoto State Police Command, DSP Ahmed Rufai, said the command was fully aware of the reported threat and had heightened security measures to protect residents.

“Yes, the command is aware of the imminent threat. The command is on red alert and we will never rest on our oars to fully protect the lives and properties of all the law-abiding residents of Sokoto State,” Rufai told our correspondent in Sokoto on Thursday in a telephone interview.

The latest threat comes barely two weeks after a deadly bandit attack on Kebbe and adjoining communities reportedly resulted in loss of lives and property, while scores of residents were abducted.

The renewed threat has further deepened the humanitarian crisis in the affected communities, forcing frightened residents to flee their homes in search of safer locations. Some of the displaced persons have reportedly moved into Jega and other communities in neighbouring Kebbi State.

The situation underscores the growing security pressure confronting communities along the Sokoto-Kebbi axis, where criminal groups have continued to exploit vulnerable rural settlements, impose illegal levies and threaten residents with violence.

Security authorities are now under mounting pressure to prevent another attack on Kebbe, secure the town and adjoining communities, and ensure that residents are not subjected to extortion, forced displacement and continued fear by criminal elements.