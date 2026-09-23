Sarkin Gabas Zayyanu dies in Kebbi

By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

BIRNIN KEBBI — The Sarkin Gabas of Gwandu, Muhammad Zayyanu Bello, has died in Gwandu, Kebbi State.

Zayyanu, who was also the District Head of Gwandu, reportedly died on Tuesday at his palace after a protracted illness.

His death has thrown the Gwandu Emirate into mourning, with residents and traditional authorities grieving the loss.

The late traditional ruler is expected to be buried today at the Gwandu Emirate Palace, Birnin Kebbi.

Announcing his father’s death, his son, Nasiru Zayyanu, described it as painful and irreplaceable, saying the loss was felt across the Gwandu Emirate and Kebbi State.

The late Sarkin Gabas succeeded his father, the late Bello Mai Wurno. He is survived by his wife and children.