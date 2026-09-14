Ryna Isah emerges Little Miss Amazing Nigeria 2026

By Ayo Onikoyi

WARRI, Delta — Ryna Isah, who represented Delta State as “Warrior Delta,” has emerged winner of the 2026 Little Miss Amazing Nigeria beauty pageant.

Isah was crowned Little Miss Amazing Nigeria 2026 at the grand finale held on September 6, 2026, in Warri, Delta State.

The event brought together young girls from different parts of the country who competed in activities designed to test and showcase their confidence, intelligence, creativity, talent, discipline and leadership abilities.

The 2026 edition, themed “Woman King – Raising Queens with Strength and Courage,” focused on empowering the girl child and encouraging young girls to develop the confidence, character and values required to become responsible future leaders.

After weeks of preparation, campaigns, voting and competition, Isah emerged overall winner, beating other contestants who represented their respective states.

Palmer Blessing was crowned Little Miss Amazing Nigeria Top Model, while Omoghene Angel emerged second runner-up.

Speaking on the significance of the competition, the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Little Miss Amazing Nigeria, Charles Ekemeka, said the platform was created to help children discover themselves, build confidence and develop positive values from an early age.

Ekemeka said the organisation was committed to creating opportunities for the girl child beyond the crown, with emphasis on leadership, education, talent development, discipline, creativity and community impact.

He said the 2026 edition featured activities and presentations designed to promote teamwork, public speaking, confidence-building and personal development among the contestants.

The organisation expressed appreciation to parents, sponsors, partners, supporters and contestants for their contributions to the success of the event.

It also invited parents and young girls interested in participating in the next edition to follow its social media platforms and make enquiries.

Little Miss Amazing Nigeria said it would continue to promote the development of confident, courageous and purpose-driven young girls capable of making positive contributions to society.