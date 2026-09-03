Ronaldo inspired my move to Al Nassr — Postecoglou

Postecoglou

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Ange Postecoglou has said the opportunity to coach Cristiano Ronaldo and become part of the Portuguese star’s remarkable career played a major role in his decision to join Saudi Pro League club Al Nassr.

Postecoglou, 61, was appointed Al Nassr coach in July on a two-year contract following the departure of Jorge Jesus, who has since taken charge of Portugal. The club also boasts players including Sadio Mané, Kingsley Coman and João Félix alongside Ronaldo.

Speaking on the LiSTNR podcast The Howie Games, the former Australia, Tottenham Hotspur and Nottingham Forest manager said working with Ronaldo was a significant attraction.

“When I reflect on my career, what stands out for me is that I’ve been unbelievably blessed in being part of other people’s journeys,” Postecoglou said.

“When I was a player, Ferenc Puskás was my coach, one of the greatest players of all time. And just that association has been unbelievable for me because I’m a small part of that man’s story; a little small part, but a small part.

“With the Socceroos, I worked with arguably our greatest ever player in Timmy Cahill, so I’m a small part of his story. Sonny [Son Heung-min], the greatest ever Korean player, I’m a small part of his story.

“So, there’s no doubt, Cristiano Ronaldo’s here, you kind of go, I can become a small part of his story as well. And not from a selfish point of view, but for my own kind of life’s journey, of everything I wanted to do since I was a kid, you get associated with these people on the way.

“That was part of the attraction… Not that they’ll tell my story alongside it, but I can tell that story, and that was a part of it as well.”

Postecoglou has made an unbeaten start to the 2026-27 campaign with Al Nassr and was named the Saudi Pro League’s manager of the month for August as the club targets another league title and a maiden Asian Champions League Elite crown.

The Australian said he had been approached by “double-digit” clubs after leaving Nottingham Forest but chose Al Nassr because of the opportunity to make an impact in a league attracting top managers and players.

“I’ve never worried about… People say ‘it’s not in Europe, it’s not a higher profile league’ but I’ve always railed against people who are snobbish about certain leagues and everything,” he said.

“I wasn’t going to turn around and say that’s a backwards step for me. I never see things that way.

“I think, is there an opportunity there? Can I make an impact? Would I be excited about the prospect of doing it? And it ticked those boxes for me because it’s a league that’s obviously invested a lot of money, there’s some top managers here, some top players here. The chance to be a part of that was significant.”

Postecoglou also dismissed the idea that managing a player of Ronaldo’s stature would be daunting, describing the five-time Ballon d’Or winner as highly motivated and focused.

“You get that sense: [Ronaldo’s] still very motivated, he’s still got some very clear goals, he’s close to scoring 1000 goals, which is going to be unbelievable,” he said.