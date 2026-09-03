Rivers Police dismiss three officers over Uniport graduate’s death

Nigeria Police

By Daniel Abia, P/Harcourt

The Rivers State Police Command has dismissed three officers over their alleged involvement in the death of Anthony Obodo, a 28-year-old Port Harcourt resident and graduate of the University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT).

The Commissioner of Police, Olugbenga Adepoju, disclosed this on Wednesday in Port Harcourt while parading the three officers.

Adepoju said the incident occurred on August 27 at about 5:30pm when a patrol team from the Agip Police Division, led by Fabian Banabari, was returning from a special duty at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium.

According to him, the officers sighted a black, fully tinted Lexus vehicle and attempted to stop it, but the driver allegedly sped off, prompting the patrol team to give chase.

The commissioner said that during the pursuit, Alfred Louis, a corporal attached to the patrol team, allegedly opened fire and hit the driver.

He said the victim was immediately taken to Palmars Hospital in Port Harcourt, where he was treated before being pronounced dead by the doctor on duty.

“The victim was immediately rushed to Palmars Hospital, Port Harcourt, where he was attended to and subsequently confirmed dead by the doctor on duty,” Adepoju said.

The commissioner said the three members of the patrol team were immediately arrested and detained at the State Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Port Harcourt, where a comprehensive investigation was conducted.

He added that efforts were also intensified to locate and arrest Inspector Solomon Nwogu, who allegedly absconded following the incident.

Adepoju said the investigation established the alleged complicity of the officers, following which they were subjected to an orderly room trial and recommended for dismissal from the Nigeria Police Force.

“They will subsequently be charged to court to face the appropriate criminal charges in accordance with the law,” he said.

The commissioner said the command placed a high premium on professionalism, accountability, respect for human rights and the protection of lives and property.

He assured residents that the command would not shield any officer found to have violated the law, stressing that allegations of misconduct would be investigated fairly and professionally.

Adepoju said the disciplinary action demonstrated the commitment of the police to accountability and respect for human life.

“The action taken against these officers demonstrates that the Nigerian Police Force will not shield personnel who abuse the powers entrusted to them or act contrary to the law and professional standards of the force.

“Let me reiterate that no police officer is above the law. Let me reassure you that the case will be charged to court,” he added.