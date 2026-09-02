Renewed Hope Ambassadors not disbanded — Uzodimma

Governor Hope Uzodimma

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA — President Bola Tinubu has reassured members of the Renewed Hope Ambassadors that the group remains intact despite the constitution of the Presidential Campaign Council for the 2027 election, Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has said.

Uzodimma said the President specifically asked him to dispel concerns that the emergence of the campaign council had displaced or rendered the Ambassadors redundant, describing the group as Tinubu’s “organic structure” that would remain beyond the election.

He spoke while addressing state coordinators, directors and other leaders of the organisation at the Presidential Campaign Office in Abuja.

Uzodimma, who is Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), said the Presidential Campaign Council was essentially an election vehicle, while the Renewed Hope Ambassadors had a broader and more enduring mandate.

He said: “Mr. President has told me to tell you that nothing has changed, and Renewed Hope Ambassadors is still there.”

The governor likened the relationship between the two structures to that between soldiers and their barracks, insisting that the Ambassadors would survive the election cycle.

“The Presidential Campaign Council, which all of us are members, will come and be used for election purpose. And after that, we will continue. We are not going anywhere, you are like the barracks. Soldier will come, soldier will go, barrack will remain,” he said.

Uzodimma disclosed that the organisation, in partnership with the Progressive Governors Forum and local government chairmen, would convene a summit in the third week of September, bringing together elected and appointed political office holders across the country.

According to him, President Tinubu, who is the party’s presidential candidate, and his running mate will address participants at the summit.

“In the third week of September, the Renewed Hope Ambassadors, in partnership with Progressive Governors Forum and Local Government Chairman will convoke a summit of all politically elected personalities and appointed in Nigeria. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, our candidate and his running mate, will address the audience,” Uzodimma said.

He said Tuesday’s emergency meeting became necessary following reports that some people in some states were attempting to create the impression that the organisation would be dissolved following the establishment of the campaign council.

“I’m told that some mischief makers in some states wanted the Renewed Hope Ambassadors to be dissolved. It became very worrisome. That is one of the reasons why I called for this meeting, that you are strong,” he said.

Uzodimma said the organisation already had an extensive nationwide structure, with offices across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, as well as structures covering the six geopolitical zones.

He urged coordinators and members not to allow themselves to be demoralised, discouraged or misinformed, stressing that they should return to their respective states and intensify mobilisation for the President.

“So rest assured and go home there, campaign. There is no fight, no quarrel. Our product is the President and our commitment is to go there and win election. And in the process of winning election, the more the merrier,” he said.

Uzodimma also dismissed suggestions of rivalry between the Ambassadors and other structures working for Tinubu’s re-election, saying the different groups would operate collaboratively from the campaign office.

“We are not driving anybody, but we are Renewed Hope Ambassadors. So this is one of the reasons I said that we must meet urgently, so that you are not demoralized, or discouraged, or misinformed by anybody.

“We are still Renewed Hope Ambassadors, and we are here. And this is the presidential campaign office. We are going to work with the presidential campaign councils. Other officers have their offices here, and we are going to work together because we need every vote in Nigeria,” he said.

“Every vote. There is no bad vote. Once you are Nigerian, you are able to vote for President Bola Tinubu, we need the vote,” he added.

Explaining the origins and mandate of the organisation, Uzodimma said it was established by President Tinubu rather than by him personally, with the responsibility of taking the achievements of the administration directly to Nigerians.

“Renewed Hope Ambassadors was created by Mr. President, not by Senator Hope Uzodinma,” he said.

According to him, the organisation was mandated to educate Nigerians about the administration’s programmes, highlight the results of its reforms and demonstrate the difference between the country’s situation before Tinubu assumed office in 2023 and developments since then.

He said the structure had expanded from the polling-unit level through wards and local governments to the national level.

Uzodimma also disclosed that a media tour was underway across the six geopolitical zones to showcase the administration’s achievements and explain the impact of the President’s reform policies.

“As I speak, there is an ongoing media tour of all the six geopolitical zones, highlighting the achievements of Renewed Hope and the achievements of Mr. President, and the results and dividends of the various reform policies of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” he said.

Expressing confidence in the administration’s political message ahead of the election, the governor said Nigerians were increasingly appreciating the impact of the reforms.

“We have no doubt that Nigerians are coming to terms with the new order,” Uzodimma said.