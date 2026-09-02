Real Madrid’s Asencio convicted of drink-driving

Raul Asencio

Real Madrid defender Raul Asencio was convicted of drink-driving in Gran Canaria in August, a court source confirmed to AFP on Wednesday.

The 23-year-old centre-back was more than three times over the legal limit and fined 14,400 euros ($16.7k), while his driving licence was suspended for eight months.

Asencio was convicted in a trial held in San Bartolome de Tirajana, a village in Gran Canaria, after the incident on August 16.

Asencio, who is from the Canary Islands, was not with Jose Mourinho’s Real Madrid squad at the time because he was still recovering from a hamstring injury he suffered at the end of July.

This week, Asencio is due to face another court case in Gran Canaria, involving the alleged non-consensual sharing of a sexual video dating back to 2023.

Spanish media report Asencio expects to be cleared in that case if the two women who were filmed formally forgive him.

Three former Real Madrid reserve players are also on trial for allegedly recording and distributing the video. The trial is scheduled for September 3, 4 and 7.