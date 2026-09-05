Photos: Karibi-George unveils costume ahead of Miss World finale

Miss World Nigeria 2026, Tamunosoye Karibi-George, will take Nigeria’s colours and her Niger Delta heritage to the Miss World finale in Nha Trang, Vietnam, on Saturday.

The 26-year-old beauty queen has unveiled her final evening gown and costume, both inspired by her home country and the region where she grew up.

Sharing pictures of her evening gown on Instagram, Karibi-George described the green, white and green outfit as a representation of the Nigerian flag.

“Green, white and green — tonight, I wear home,” she wrote.

She said the gown was designed to make Nigeria “speak without saying a word”, with every detail reflecting the flag she had carried throughout her journey and the country that had given her the strength to compete on the international stage.

“As I take this final walk, I do so with immense pride — knowing that wherever I go, Nigeria goes with me,” she said.

Karibi-George also unveiled a costume inspired by the “Amazon of the Mangrove”, describing it as a tribute to the strength of women, the richness of the Niger Delta and the relationship between its people and their environment.

“Tonight, I take the Miss World stage carrying a story that is deeply rooted in home,” she said.

The costume, she added, represents the resilience of her people and “a piece of the place that shaped me.”

Karibi-George heads into the finale after winning the Top Model for Africa title on August 28. Her victory over contestants from Equatorial Guinea, Botswana, Kenya and South Africa secured her a place in the Top 40.

The Federal Government on Friday also rallied Nigerians to vote for the beauty queen, with the Minister of Art, Culture and the Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa, praising her performance and urging Nigerians to support her.

Karibi-George was crowned Miss World Nigeria on June 6 after emerging as the winner among 20 finalists at the Balmoral Hall of the Federal Palace Hotel in Lagos. She represented Bayelsa State and succeeded Joy Mojisola Raimi.

The Miss World finale is scheduled for 7 pm Vietnam time on Saturday, with 111 national representatives competing for the crown.

Reigning Miss World Opal Suchata Chuangsri of Thailand will take her final walk before crowning her successor at the seaside event in Nha Trang.

The finale will be hosted by the 66th Miss World, Stephanie del Valle, and reigning Mr World, Danny Mejía, bringing the pageant’s month-long festival to an end.

Across Africa, the finale will be broadcast by Canal+ and MultiChoice, while viewers in territories without a broadcast or livestream can watch on demand through the official Miss World platform.