Peter Obi’s 2027 ambition anchored on past achievements— Media Office

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA— AHEAD of the 2027 general elections, the Media Office of the Presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress, NDC, Mr Peter Obi, yesterday, insisted that he is prepared for the presidency by performance records and not by political patronage.



According to Peter Obi Media Office, the former Anambra State governor managed a state before seeking to manage a nation when he served the state as governor from 2006 to 2014.



The Spokesman of the POMR, Mr Idris Zekeri, in a statement, said that Obi demonstrated fiscal discipline, as governor of Anambra State.



The statement reads: “The Peter Obi Media Office’s attention has been drawn to the laughable argument of the surrogate campaigners of President Bola Tinubu that the Nigeria Democratic Congress, NDC, Presidential flagbearer, Peter Obi, is overhyped, and that his popularity and high rating are overrated.

“The record that prepared him for the Presidency and 10 failures of Tinubu’s presidency that Nigerians cannot ignore.

“Peter Obi managed a state before seeking to manage a nation. He served as Governor of Anambra State from 2006 to 2014, with interruptions arising from the political and legal battles surrounding his tenure. He eventually won re-election in 2010, completed his second term, and emerged as the best-performing state governor in his time.

“He demonstrated fiscal discipline. As a public servant, one of the strongest claims in his governance record is that Anambra became one of the least-indebted states while he was governor, and his administration accumulated substantial savings and investments. His 2023 manifesto records approximately $500 million in investments and savings including $156 million in dollar-denominated bonds.

“He showed that government could save rather than merely spend. This is perhaps one of the clearest contrasts in his political message: leaving substantial financial reserves behind after leaving office. The record presented in his manifesto includes local and foreign currency savings and investments.

“He made education a central development investment.

His administration returned mission schools to their original owners and established partnerships with them.

His manifesto says Anambra subsequently moved from 24th to first position in WAEC/NECO performance for three consecutive years.

“He invested in human capital rather than only physical projects. The record includes scholarships, support for education, healthcare investments and poverty mapping—an approach consistent with the argument that development is ultimately about improving people’s productive capacity.

“He demonstrated healthcare investment. His administration’s reported record includes investment in health institutions and accreditation; the 2023 manifesto states that more than 12 health institutions, including two hospitals, had secured accreditation by the end of his tenure, compared with none at the beginning.

“He attracted international development partnerships. The record includes engagement with organisations such as the World Bank, UNDP, DFID and the European Union, alongside diplomatic engagement with foreign governments. His manifesto also says he was recognised by the Millennium Development Goals Office and UNDP for the implementation of development programmes.

“He used data and planning in governance. His administration introduced poverty mapping and aerial mapping/planning initiatives, and developed the Anambra Integrated Development Strategy, ANIDS, as a framework for coordinated development.

“He demonstrated experience outside politics. Before becoming governor, Obi had a career in business and banking, including senior roles in the financial sector. That gives his presidential case a combination of private-sector, financial-management and public-sector experience.

“He left office with a record that could be examined. That may ultimately be the strongest argument: Nigerians do not have to assess Peter Obi solely from campaign promises. They can examine what he did with Anambra’s resources when he had executive responsibility.

“Perhaps the bigger argument and the strongest political formulation is therefore that Peter Obi is not asking Nigerians to make him President so that he can learn how government works. He is asking Nigerians to entrust him with Nigeria after demonstrating, as Governor of Anambra, how he manages money, builds institutions, invests in human capital and plans for the future.”