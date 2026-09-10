Peter Obi is fat on ambition, drunk on political arrogance — Presidency

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

The Presidency has accused the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr. Peter Obi, of hallucinating and wallowing in a political fantasy land over his claims that he won the 2023 presidential election.

Reacting to the victory claims by the 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, the Presidency, through the Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Media and Public Communications, Mr. Sunday Dare, said: “Mr. Peter Obi is fat on ambition but drunk on political arrogance.”

The Presidency added: “Peter Obi wallows freely in a political fantasy land. To still insist he won the presidential election after the country’s highest court, the Supreme Court, delivered a final judgment is clear hallucination.

“Who imbued him with the power to concede or not? He lacks such power. Only the Nigerian people have the power of the votes. And in 2027, they will deliver their votes massively for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, leaving no room for the kind of antics Peter Obi is already front-loading.”