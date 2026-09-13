Osun: Adeleke’s aide ‘Emir’ killed amid park leadership tussle

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

OSOGBO — Tension has gripped Osogbo, Osun State capital, following the reported killing of an aide and associate of Governor Ademola Adeleke, Dauda Oyeyemi, popularly known as “Emir”.

Oyeyemi was reportedly shot dead by unidentified gunmen on Sunday amid a dispute over the leadership of a motor park in the state.

It was gathered that Oyeyemi had been seeking to take over the leadership of the park, which is currently headed by Mr Wakili Nurudeen, popularly known as Alowonle, a development that reportedly created tension between the two groups.

Sources said Oyeyemi attended a meeting at Mayfair Motor Park, alongside members of his group, as part of efforts to resolve the dispute.

However, masked gunmen reportedly stormed the venue during the meeting and shot Oyeyemi in the head.

An eyewitness said the incident caused panic, forcing members of both the Alowonle and Emir groups to flee the scene.

The source added that a vehicle carrying some members of the Emir group was involved in an accident near the Campus Gate while attempting to escape from the area.

Following the incident, tension reportedly heightened at Oyeyemi’s base in the Asoje area of Osogbo, with his associates said to be agitated over the killing.

Some of his associates reportedly accused the Alowonle faction of being responsible for the killing, although the allegation had not been independently established as of press time.

Meanwhile, Governor Adeleke’s spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, who confirmed the incident, called for the arrest and prosecution of those responsible for the killing.

Rasheed urged security agencies to swiftly investigate the incident and bring the perpetrators to justice.