Omo-Agege seeks pastors’ backing, alleges threat to life, calls for support for Obi, Iyowaye

Omo-Agege

The NDC candidate for Delta Central Senatorial District, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, CFR, KSJI, on Friday appealed to clergymen in the district to rally support for his re-election bid, even as he raised an alarm over an alleged threat to his life.

Omo-Agege, who served as Deputy President of the 9th Senate, made the appeal while addressing members of the Concerned Pastors for Good Governance (CPGG), Delta Central Chapter, at a meeting held at Wetland Hotel, Ughelli.

Addressing the gathering, the former Senate leader recounted his legislative record between 2015 and 2023, listing the establishment of the Federal University of Petroleum Resources, Effurun; a federal polytechnic and Defence Space School in Orogun; the Federal University of Medical and Health Sciences, Kwale; and an Oil and Gas Industrial Park for the state among the achievements of his previous tenure. He also cited his role in the passage of the Petroleum Industry Act and the Electoral Act, alongside road, health, water, and rural electrification projects he said were executed across the eight local government areas that make up Delta Central.

“I bring all of that up not to boast, but because it’s the reason I’m standing here again,” he told the pastors, adding that he was not making new promises but seeking to continue an existing body of work.

The senator used the occasion to raise concern for his personal safety, telling the clerics that his life had been threatened in the course of the ongoing campaign. He asked the pastors to specifically pray for his protection, as well as that of his family and campaign team, through the election season.

Beyond his personal safety, Omo-Agege made a broader appeal for the NDC’s slate of candidates ahead of the 2027 general election. He asked the pastors to throw their weight behind the party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, describing him as a man of integrity whose agenda to shift Nigeria “from consumption to production, from dependence to self-sufficiency, and from the politics of exclusion to the governance of inclusion” he pledged to support in the Senate.

He also called for support for Chris Iyovwaye, the party’s governorship candidate in Delta State, along with other NDC candidates contesting House of Assembly, House of Representatives, and Senate seats across the country, describing the party’s slate as a team united by shared values.

On his plans if re-elected, Omo-Agege promised to legislate in defence of families and to push development projects — including job creation, healthcare, water supply, and rural roads — across communities in Delta Central, listing towns such as Orogun, Agbarho, Jeddo, Udu, Orerokpe, Sapele, Abraka, and Mosogar. He also pledged renewed support for widows, women, and vulnerable groups across the wards of the district.

He appealed to the pastors to use their platforms to preach civic responsibility, discourage vote-buying, and promote unity across party and denominational lines, describing the church as a critical partner to government in reaching underserved communities.

The event ended with a call to prayer, as Omo-Agege asked the clerics for their blessing and spiritual support ahead of the 2027 election.