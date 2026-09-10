Oluremi Tinubu arrives Anambra to inaugurate empowerment programmes

Remi Tinubu

Wife of the President, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, arrived in Anambra State on Thursday for a one-day working visit to inaugurate key development projects and empowerment programmes.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the First Lady touched down at 11:31 a.m. at the tarmac of the Chinua Achebe International Airport, Umueri.

Her arrival was met with a warm reception, including a traditional dance performance by a cultural troupe and political party faithful.

Receiving the First Lady were several dignitaries, including Anambra State Governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo, his Wife, Dr Nonye Soludo, his Deputy, Onyekachukwu Ibezim and his wife; members of the House of Assembly, top government functionaries, among others.

NAN reports that Sen. Tinubu will launch the National Community Food Bank Programme for the South-East zone in Anambra and flag off the statewide empowerment programme.

The first lady will also visit the Federal Polytechnic, Oko, where she will inaugurate the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) ICT Experience Centre.

(NAN)