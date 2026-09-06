Nigerian woman missing after arriving in Doha on Lagos flight

A 37-year-old Nigerian woman, Saratu Jibo, has reportedly gone missing after travelling from Lagos to Doha, Qatar, on Qatar Airways flight QR1408 on Tuesday.

Jibo’s brother, Jonathan Jibo, raised the alarm in a post on his X account on Saturday, saying the family had been unable to establish contact with her for more than 48 hours after the flight landed safely in Doha.

According to him, Saratu communicated with her family via WhatsApp while onboard the flight after connecting to the aircraft’s Wi-Fi, but has not been reachable since then.

Jonathan said a person who was scheduled to pick her up at the airport was already waiting when the flight arrived but could not find her.

He said inquiries at the airport and with the airline indicated that Saratu had collected her luggage, further deepening the family’s concern over her whereabouts.

The brother described Saratu as an experienced airport worker who had worked at Lagos airport for almost 12 years and was familiar with air travel.

He said the trip was her first journey abroad and that she had no friends in Qatar.

According to him, Saratu had independently financed the trip, paid for her accommodation and made other necessary arrangements months before travelling. He added that she was expected to resume work in Doha a few weeks after her arrival.

Jonathan said the family had asked the agent involved in the trip to report the matter to the relevant authorities and was seeking access to CCTV footage from the airport to establish her last known movements.

“We have been communicating well with the authorities so we can see the CCTV camera footage of her ‘last seen’ and identify who was with her last that can give us a lead,” he said.

Expressing concern over the situation, Jonathan said the family was particularly worried about their mother, who had been waiting to hear from Saratu.

He appealed to Nigerians to help circulate information about the missing woman and assist the family in drawing the attention of the relevant authorities, including the Nigerian diplomatic mission in Doha.

The family has yet to establish Saratu’s whereabouts or determine what happened to her after her arrival in Qatar.