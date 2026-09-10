Nigerian newspapers review: [M-East crisis] Marketers set to adjust prices as crude surges past $100/bbl

In today’s Nigerian newspapers review programme, Today in the News, Vanguard leads with oil marketers getting set to adjust the pump prices of petroleum products in the country as international crude benchmarks rose above $100 per barrel on Wednesday, increasing the cost of crude and potentially putting fresh pressure on domestic petroleum-product prices.

Another headline features the Benue State Police Command saying it has arrested 46 people in connection with the obstruction of the movement of the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress, NDC, Peter Obi, during his visit to the state on Tuesday.

Vanguard also reports that First Lady Oluremi Tinubu has appealed to voters in the South-East to support the re-election of her husband, President Bola Tinubu, in the 2027 presidential election, adding that she wants to enjoy Nigeria in her old age.

Moving to another newspaper, The Guardian leads with the Federal Government threatening to revoke the licences of investors that fail to develop projects awarded under its gas flare commercialisation programme, even as oil producers continue to flare significant volumes of natural gas despite N521.87 billion collected from gas-flare penalties in 2025.

The Punch’s top headline states that governorship candidates and political parties across the country have begun intensifying campaigns for the 2027 elections, unveiling policy agendas centred on security, agriculture, education, healthcare, workers’ welfare and economic development.

Lastly, The Nation reports that the Charismatic Bishops Conference of Nigeria (CBCN), at the grand Finale of its 2026 Synod and the International Communion of Charismatic Archbishops, Bishops and Apostles in Abuja, endorsed President Tinubu for a second term.

Vanguard News